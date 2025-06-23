Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:26 AM EST - Advantage Energy Ltd. : Announced that its Entropy Inc. subsidiary, has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase an interest in three carbon hubs from a Canadian oil and natural gas producer for $20 million and contingent payments of approximately $15 million (subject to adjustment) based on commercial milestones achieved by various projects. Advantage Energy Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.06 at $12.62.

