Why Did CRWD, OKTA, NET, PANW And Other Cyber Security Stocks Fall Today?



Barclays said that the selloff in the cybersecurity sector after Anthropic's announcement "seems incongruent," according to TheFly.

The analyst said that it does not view the code security tool as competition to any of the businesses it covers. CRWD stock ended Friday's trade nearly 8% lower, while OKTA shares declined more than 9%.

Shares of cybersecurity companies, including Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), Okta Inc. (OKTA), and Cloudflare Inc. (NET), declined on Friday after Anthropic announced a new security feature in Claude AI.

Anthropic said that its Claude Code Security, available in a limited research preview on the web, will scan code for vulnerabilities and suggest targeted fixes for humans to review.

CRWD stock ended the day nearly 8% lower, while OKTA shares declined more than 9%. Meanwhile, NET shares were down 8% at close, PANW shares dipped 1.5%, and SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) was down more than 9% at the end of the trading session.

Claude Code Security

Anthropic said that its new feature would help security teams detect complex software vulnerabilities and suggest targeted fixes, strengthening defenses against emerging AI-based threats.

Claude Code Security would extend beyond rule-based static analysis by reasoning through code like a human researcher to detect complex vulnerabilities, verify findings, prioritize severity, and suggest fixes for human approval, the company said in a statement.

Analyst TakeBarclays said in a note to investors that Anthropic's new feature "seems like a developer security tool," but added that the selloff in the cybersecurity industry did not make sense.

The analyst said that it does not view the code security tool as competition to any of the businesses it covers, including SailPoint, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWD, OKTA, and SAIL shares remained in the 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while sentiment around PANW shares was in the 'extremely bullish' territory, and for NET shares was in the 'bearish' territory.

CRWD shares have declined more than 10% in the past year, while OKTA shares have dipped more than 21%. Shares of PANW have fallen more than 25%.

Meanwhile, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG), which tracks security companies across the world, ended Friday's session nearly 5% lower.

