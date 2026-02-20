'Has Rahul Gandhi Given Contract To Defame India?': BJP On AI Protest

BJP Slams 'Shameful' Protest

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday strongly criticised the protest staged by the Indian Youth Congress during the India AI Impact Summit, calling it "shameful" and alleging that it amounted to defaming the country at a time when global technology leaders were honouring India. Speaking to reporters, Prasad said, There can be no greater shame than this. I was also present at the AI conference yesterday. The whole world is honouring India. All the world's top technology experts had come.

"There can be no greater shame than this. I was also present at the AI conference yesterday... The whole world is honouring India. All the world's top technology experts had come...Has Rahul Gandhi given the contract to defame the country? I feel ashamed, I condemn it. Rahul Gandhi is a very irresponsible leader", he said.

Widespread Condemnation from Party Leaders

The remarks came after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest during the India AI Impact Summit. On protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader said, "Rahul Gandhi continues to insult the country abroad. Today, his followers unsuccessfully attempted to insult us globally."

BJP National President Nitin Nabin said, "...I received a lot of love from the people of Gujarat...The Congress party has become a hub of Naxalites...Unfortunately, the Congress party is supporting the way they protested at the AI Summit...I condemn this behaviour of the Congress party...This incident has shamed the whole nation."

On the protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit, LoP J & K assembly and BJP MLA, Sunil Sharma said, "...The Congress party has ashamed the nation...They should apologise to the nation..."

Youth Congress Protesters Detained

Earlier on Friday, India Youth Congress (IYC) National Coordinator Narsimha was detained by police during a protest at Bharat Mandapam.

Earlier, in a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit." Police later detained the protesters. "Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit," an official post from the Indian Youth Congress said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the protest stunt by Congress cadres. Earlier, the Delhi Police initiated legal action against a cadre of the Youth Congress who were protesting 'shirtless'. Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident took place at around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered for the summit online. He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified.

'Keep Summit Above Politics': Union Minister

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged the Congress party to keep the India AI Summit above politics, stressing the importance of showcasing the country's innovation and global presence. Vaishnaw said, "No one can explain it to them (protestors). That is their job. They must have been very scared about how such a good, such a grand AI summit took place.

"Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Summit, Vaishnaw said, "Secondly, when India is moving forward rapidly, as you heard the voice of the youth, people from all parts of the country are basically looking at this as a new opportunity for them, and this is the time when we should keep the summit above politics. We should make sure that everybody supports, everybody cooperates with this effort; only then can the country grow forward. If Congress remains in that mindset where they have to obstruct everything, then may God save them. "

Protest Follows Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the Al summit is a disorganised PR spectacle -Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)