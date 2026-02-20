Ukrainian President Announces Recapture Of Hundreds Of Kilometers In South Of Country

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Friday that his country's army has regained control of 300 square kilometers in a counter-offensive that is still ongoing in the south of the country.

In a press statement, the Ukrainian president noted that this advance is part of Kyiv's "broader plans" to recapture more territories.

The Ukrainian army announced last Wednesday that it had managed to recapture the eastern part of the town of Hryshyn in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The 7th Corps of the Ukrainian army said in a statement that Russian forces were detected and destroyed while attempting to infiltrate and secure positions on the outskirts of the town.

Russia and Ukraine exchange reports almost daily, each claiming advances or repelling attacks from the other side. These claims cannot be independently verified due to the ongoing war and fighting that has continued since February 2022.