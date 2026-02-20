Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Agricultural Output In Ukraine Up 3.2% In January State Statistics

2026-02-20 08:03:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Statistics Service announced the figures on Facebook.

The agency noted that the agricultural production index across all household categories reached 103.2% of the previous year's level, driven primarily by livestock output. Production at enterprises rose by 11.9% (index 111.9%), while output in household farms declined by 15% (index 85%).

Among regions, the strongest growth was recorded in Vinnytsia (122.9%) and Lviv (122.7%) regions. Significant increases were also observed in Kirovohrad (107.6%), Khmelnytskyi (107.4%), and Kyiv (107.3%) regions.

Read also: Ukraine presented 26 organic export ers at BIOFACH 2026 in Germany

By contrast, the weakest performance was seen in Donetsk (60.5%), Zakarpattia (68.3%), and Chernivtsi (82.9%) regions.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's agricultural output fell by 6.8% in 2025 compared with the previous year.

UkrinForm

