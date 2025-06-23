Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Condemns Iranian Missile Attack On Al Udeid Air Base, Vows Right To Respond

2025-06-23 02:03:23
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 23 (Petra) Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday strongly condemned the missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which it said was carried out by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
In an official statement, the ministry described the attack as a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace and a clear breach of international law.
Qatar asserted its right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the scale and nature of the aggression, in accordance with international law. It confirmed that Qatari air defense systems successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles and thwarted the attack, adding that further details will be released in a subsequent statement.
The ministry warned that continued military escalations of this kind pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability. It called for an immediate halt to all military actions and urged a return to serious dialogue and negotiations as the only path toward lasting peace and stability.

