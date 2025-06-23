Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM, Ireland's Deputy PM Discuss Mutual Ties, Attacks On Iran

2025-06-23 02:03:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Monday from Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Minister for Defense of the Republic of Ireland Simon Harris.
The call discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. It also discussed the developments following the recent attacks on the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.
In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means. He emphasized that the State of Qatar is making strenuous efforts, along with its partners, to return to the path of dialogue among all parties to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.

