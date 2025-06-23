403
Omnix International Launches Groundbreaking Ultra-High Performance HOT Systems Laptops For Demanding Power Users
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – June, 2025 – Omnix International, a regional leader in digital transformation and advanced technology solutions, today announced the official launch of its revolutionary HOT Systems professional laptops - the first 18 x 16-inch ultra-high performance models purpose-built for creative and technical professionals in the Middle East.
Engineered for power, precision, and performance, the new HOT Systems laptops are equipped with cutting-edge Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 200HX and AMD RyzenTM 9000 HX processors, and feature NVIDIA RTXTM 5080 and 5090 GPUs powered by Blackwell architecture. To ensure optimal thermal management under heavy workloads, the laptops incorporate advanced cooling innovations, including heat-pipe systems, redesigned high-efficiency fans, and optional liquid cooling technology - enabling users to push the boundaries of performance without compromise. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of AEC professionals, digital content creators, data scientists, and other high-performance users, the laptops deliver exceptional speed, multithreaded processing power, and unparalleled graphics capabilities. “With the continued rise of digital transformation and the demand for mobile yet powerful computing, HOT Systems represents a new class of professional workstations,” said Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix.“These laptops are not only precision-engineered for desktop-level performance on the go but also reflect our commitment to enabling professionals to achieve more, faster, and smarter.” Key Features Include:
Up to 128GB DDR5 6400 MHz RAM and PCIe Gen 5 SSDs for lightning-fast data processing
Wi-Fi 7, ThunderboltTM 5, and KillerTM LAN for ultra-fast connectivity
Native support for 6K resolution displays, ideal for high-end visualization
NVIDIA GPUs optimized for AI, AR/VR, complex computations, and intensive AEC workflows
High refresh rates, visual fidelity designed, and true-to-life color accuracy
