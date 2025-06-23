Amsive Expands Proven Search Capabilities With Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) To Navigate The AI Search Era

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this expansion, Amsive has partnered with, a category-leading AI Visibility platform offering deep understanding into how large language models (LLMs) interpret and surface brand content. This collaboration deepens Amsive's SEO intelligence capabilities and reinforces its position as a future-ready leader for performance-driven growth.

"At Amsive, we've always invested in and focused on anticipating what's next and helping our clients prepare for it," said Michael Coppola, CEO of Amsive. "Answer Engine Optimization is a natural extension of our nearly two decades in search-it's not just about keeping up with change, but leading through it. As AI reshapes how people search and make decisions, AEO becomes a critical part of the integrated marketing funnel, ensuring our clients are present, accurate, and competitive wherever the customer journey begins."

"AI is fundamentally rewriting the rules of search, and waiting to adapt is not a strategy," said Lily Ray, VP of SEO Strategy & Research at Amsive, who is also collaborating with Profound on upcoming research leveraging their proprietary data. "Brands that aren't proactively optimizing for how AI systems surface information risk losing visibility where it matters most. With AEO, we're helping our clients lead the shift, ensuring their content is understood, trusted, and cited across the platforms shaping the future of discovery."

This evolution reflects a growing need for unified strategies that work across both traditional search engines and AI-driven platforms-where AEO, GEO, and LLMO tactics help ensure brand relevance in an increasingly AI-dominated ecosystem.

AEO, GEO, and LLMO Methodology: Built for AI-Driven Search

As AI reshapes how consumers discover, evaluate, and engage with brands, search is no longer just about keywords and rankings-it's about relevance, credibility, and visibility across the full spectrum of AI-driven experiences. At Amsive, the teams combine deep expertise in high-performing search programs with the agency's proprietary Audience Science® approach to understand how people seek information and make decisions in an AI-powered world.

Amsive's AEO methodology equips brands to lead in this new landscape by combining strategic insight with technical precision:



Audit brand visibility across emerging AI platforms

Optimize existing and create new content for conversational, intent-driven queries-prioritizing topic coverage, visibility gaps, and user needs

Enhance technical SEO to improve content discoverability and crawlability through schema, structured data, and semantic improvements

Align search strategies across paid, organic, AI-driven, social, and brand marketing channels Safeguard brand credibility through citation monitoring and E-E-A-T alignment

"Search has always been about consumer discovery and providing the best results," said Michael Candullo, EVP of Digital Operations at Amsive. "As search evolves, we're delivering solutions that combine strategic insight with executional excellence-helping brands become trusted sources in AI-generated answers. Our partnership with Profound strengthens our ability to give clients long-term visibility and control in this rapidly changing landscape."

"We're proud to be partnering with Amsive, one of the most forward-thinking agencies," said James Cadwallader, co-founder and CEO of Profound. "As answer engines become a new door for search, marketers need real insight into how their brands are being interpreted and cited by AI systems. This collaboration brings that visibility into focus, combining Profound's leading AI Visibility intelligence with Amsive's performance-driven strategy, giving brands the clarity and control they need in this new frontier of marketing."

Amsive's SEO leadership continues to drive measurable growth across healthcare, financial services, ecommerce, and B2B sectors. Recognized by The Drum Awards, US Search Awards, and Search Engine Land Awards, the agency's work reflects a track record of performance and innovation. As a long-standing Google Premier Partner and a Crain's New York Best Places to Work honoree, Amsive pairs client success with a culture of excellence-positioning brands to perform and lead.

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-led performance marketing agency that enhances ROI through innovative customer acquisition, engagement, and communications solutions. A full-service partner with both digital and direct-native expertise, Amsive designs audience, creative, and channel strategies that amplify growth leveraging in-house campaign and production capabilities for seamless execution. At the core of Amsive's success is Audience Science®, our unique approach to audience building and analysis, channel activation, testing, and measurement. We navigate today's marketing complexity to develop optimal audiences and surpass performance objectives, always focusing on your next best customer. To learn more, visit Amsive .

About Profound

Profound is the AI visibility platform that helps brands understand, improve, and measure how they appear in AI-powered search results. Built by alumni of AMD, Microsoft, Datadog, Uber, Bridgewater, and OpenAI, Profound equips marketers to win in a future where AI agents, not blue links, drive discovery. Learn more at

