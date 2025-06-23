Prompt Health Acquires Predictionhealth To Amplify AI-Driven Rehab Therapy Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Rehab therapy clinics are facing more pressure than ever - margin compression, staffing shortages, and rising expectations around care and compliance. To thrive in this environment, practices need to operate as efficiently as possible. That's why we're so excited to be joining forces with PredictionHealth," said Mike Dwyer, Co-founder of Prompt Health. "By combining our teams and technologies, we're embedding AI more deeply across the entire Prompt platform-not just for clinicians, but for billers, front desk staff, patients, and practice leaders. This is about helping every role in the clinic do their best work, faster."

"Ravi Atreya and I founded PredictionHealth to make it easy for clinicians to deliver the best care to every patient, every time," said Pedro Teixeira, Co-founder of PredictionHealth. "We're so proud to join forces with Prompt Health to accelerate our progress towards this vision. Our longtime partnership and seamless integration with Prompt's platform creates a win-win for rehab therapy clinics and patients. Together, we're taking our innovation to the next level."

PredictionHealth's co-founders and CEO have joined Prompt in new leadership roles: Pedro Teixera, VP of AI Engineering; Ravi Atreya, VP of Data Science; and Adam Kever, VP of Operations. They'll be joined by the entire PredictionHealth team.

From Passive to Proactive: A New Era of Clinic Intelligence

Together, Prompt and PredictionHealth are redefining what an EMR can be in rehab therapy. Historically, EMRs have functioned as systems of record-tools built primarily for documentation and compliance. This acquisition marks a shift toward a true system of action, where intelligence is embedded directly into the workflows clinicians and staff rely on every day.

The combined platform brings AI into the core of the clinical and operational experience, reducing administrative overhead, improving compliance in real time, and uncovering new opportunities to strengthen financial performance. From documentation that writes itself to predictive insights that help clinics prevent no-shows and optimize coding, Prompt and PredictionHealth are raising the bar for what technology can-and should-do for rehab therapy practices.

Meeting the Moment in Rehab Therapy

Rehab therapy clinics face more pressure than ever: documentation overload, increased compliance scrutiny, staffing shortages, and tighter margins. At the same time, expectations around patient outcomes and operational performance are only growing.

This acquisition comes at a time when the industry is actively searching for smarter, more sustainable solutions. By combining forces, Prompt and PredictionHealth are delivering exactly that-an intelligent, AI-powered platform that addresses today's challenges and positions clinics for long-term success. Together, they're raising the bar for what practice management can be in rehab therapy: less manual work, more actionable insight, and better results across the board.

Key features now available through Prompt + PredictionHealth:



AI Intake: Converts patient responses into structured evals and treatment plans

Sidekick AI Scribe: Listens, drafts SOAP notes, and recommends CPT codes in real time

Practice Intel Analytics: Surfaces coding gaps, compliance risks, and revenue opportunities

RCM Automation: Auto-posts clean claims and flags errors before submission Predictive Patient Tools: Identifies no-show and drop-off risk before it happens

What This Means for Rehab Practices

With this acquisition, Prompt solidifies its position as the leading AI-powered platform for rehab therapy-supporting clinicians, billers, administrators, and patients through one unified command center. This end-to-end system doesn't just document what's happening in a clinic-it actively drives better outcomes, operational efficiency, and financial performance.

Clinics using Prompt have already seen transformational results. With embedded AI across core workflows, practices report up to a 75% reduction in documentation time, a 30% improvement in compliance within the first month, and a 20% increase in appropriate CPT code usage-all without adding complexity or requiring additional tools.

Continued Investment in Prompt Core

While this acquisition marks an exciting step forward, Prompt remains deeply committed to its core platform-the intelligent EMR infrastructure that rehab therapy clinics depend on every day. Core modules like scheduling, documentation, billing, patient engagement, reporting, and analytics will continue to receive focused investment, with a steady cadence of improvements designed to make every workflow faster, smarter, and more connected.

Prompt's roadmap isn't shifting-it's accelerating. Customers can expect deeper AI capabilities, tighter platform integration, and even greater efficiency across the tools they already rely on. And true to Prompt's product philosophy, those innovations will continue to roll out without surprise fees, gated access, or unnecessary add-ons. The core experience will keep getting smarter-consistently, transparently, and always in service of what clinics need most.

What Customers Are Saying

Prompt/PredictionHealth integration

Nick Nordtvedt, Chief Clinical Officer

Dynamix Physical Therapy

For nearly two years, Dynamix Physical Therapy has partnered with Prompt + PredictionHealth to revolutionize our clinical documentation process.

"The PredictionHealth Sidekick has dramatically reduced documentation time while improving compliance rates, allowing our therapists to focus more on direct patient care.

Since implementing Prompt's AI-powered intake system and functional goal-setting tools, we have seen significant improvements in our documentation audit scores. Our clinicians now establish clear, concise functional goals that lead to better patient outcomes through well-defined assessment and treatment strategies.

Most importantly, our improved documentation accuracy has led to fewer claim denials and recoupments. By getting billing and coding right the first time, we've created a more predictable revenue cycle and reduced administrative burden.

The Prompt/PredictionHealth integration has proven to be a comprehensive solution that benefits our clinicians, patients, and business operations alike."

About PredictionHealth

Founded in 2017 by physicians Pedro Teixeira, MD, PhD, and Ravi Atreya, MD, PhD, PredictionHealth is a Nashville-based healthcare technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for physical and occupational therapy practices. The company aims to alleviate administrative burdens and enhance clinical efficiency through its AI-powered tools, Sidekick and Practice Intel.

Sidekick is an AI-driven documentation assistant that uses ambient listening and smart dictation to convert therapist-patient conversations into compliant SOAP notes, reducing documentation time by up to 75%. It also provides real-time CPT coding feedback, helping therapists improve billing accuracy and compliance.

Practice Intel delivers AI-powered analytics that analyze every word of clinical notes across multiple categories, providing insights into compliance risks,coding accuracy, and documentation behavior. This tool enables clinic owners and managers to identify areas for improvement, optimize reimbursements, and reduce audit risks.

PredictionHealth's commitment to user-centric design and deep integration into clinical workflows has earned it a reputation for creating tools that therapists and clinic owners find both effective and easy to use. By leveraging AI to streamline documentation and provide actionable insights, PredictionHealth empowers rehab therapy professionals to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks, ultimately enhancing the quality and efficiency of therapy services.

Looking Ahead

As PredictionHealth's technology is integrated into the platform, Prompt's focus remains clear: to deliver meaningful automation and measurable value without adding complexity. This acquisition reinforces Prompt's mission to drive extraordinary outcomes for healthcare businesses and their patients.

This acquisition represents more than just a product expansion-it's a shared commitment to the future of rehab therapy. By uniting two mission-aligned teams and platforms, Prompt is accelerating its vision to deliver smarter, simpler, and more powerful technology that drives extraordinary outcomes for healthcare businesses and their patients.

About Prompt Health

Prompt Health is the AI-powered rehab therapy operations platform built specifically for rehab therapy. With deeply embedded workflows for scheduling, documentation, billing, and patient engagement, Prompt helps practices drive better outcomes with less overhead. Headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, Prompt Health powers clinics across the country with a mission to drive extraordinary outcomes for healthcare businesses and their patients.

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel Prompt Health.

About PredictionHealth

PredictionHealth developed Sidekick, an AI scribe and coding assistant used by thousands of clinicians nationwide. Its compliance analytics platform, Practice Intel, delivers real-time insights into revenue and risk-helping practices document smarter, bill more accurately, and stay audit-ready.

OM Partners, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal counsel to PredictionHealth.

