Care Management Solutions Market Set To Reach USD 43.3 Billion By 2032, Driven By AI Integration And Chronic Disease Management Initiatives SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Highlights Strong Growth in the U.S. Care Management Solutions Market-Valued at USD 4.84 Billion in 2023-With the U.S. Holding Over 34% of the Global Market Share as Value-Based Care Accelerates Digital Transformation. Austin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care Management Solutions Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global Care Management Solutions Market was valued at USD 13.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 43.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2024–2032 The care management solutions market is experiencing strong growth, driven by rising healthcare costs, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the shift toward value-based care. Integration of advanced technologies like AI and cloud computing enhances care coordination and patient outcomes. The growing demand for effective population health management and healthcare digitization is further boosting adoption.

The U.S. care management solutions market was estimated at USD 4.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.69 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.94% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. is the market leader in the North American care management solutions market, fueled by a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the prevalent use of digital health technology, and robust government support for initiatives on value-based care. Its lead is also underpinned by large-scale industry players and the prevalent occurrence of chronic illnesses in need of coordinated treatment. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Philips Healthcare (Philips Engage, Wellcentive)

Cerner Corporation (HealtheIntent, Population Health Management)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Care Director, FollowMyHealth)

Epic Systems Corporation (Healthy Planet, MyChart Care Companion)

IBM Watson Health (Phytel Outreach, IBM Micromedex)

Salesforce Health Cloud (Health Cloud, Einstein Analytics for Healthcare)

Optum (UnitedHealth Group) (Optum Care Coordination, Optum One)

Medecision (Aerial, Risk Management)

eClinicalWorks (CCMR, Healow) Health Catalyst (Care Management Suite, Population Health Analytics) Care Management Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.9 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 43.3 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 13.20% U.S. Market 2023 USD 4.84 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 14.69 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Component, Software Segment Dominates the Care Management Solutions Market

In 2023, the software segment led the market with a 56% market share because it played a pivotal role in facilitating human-centered real-time data integration, workflow automation, and support for decision-making. The care management software was increasingly used by healthcare providers for streamlining patient information, enhancing care coordination, and complying with regulatory requirements. Increasing demand for a single platform integrating patient engagement, analytics, and risk stratification also led to its position of leadership.

By Mode of Delivery, Web-based Solutions Segment Leads the Care Management Solutions Market

In 2023, the web-based solutions segment led the care management solutions market with a 38% market share because of the cost-saving nature, ease of deployment, and ease of accessibility from many sites. Through these solutions, healthcare organizations were able to store patient information remotely, facilitate real-time collaboration, and enable scalable care coordination without requiring heavy investments in infrastructure. The increasing requirement for centralized solutions, particularly amongst small to medium-sized health organizations, in turn catalyzed adoption.

By Application, the Disease Management Segment accounted for a substantial market share in the Care Management Solutions Market.

In 2023, the disease management segment accounted for a significant market share of the care management solutions market because of the increasing global burden of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory conditions. Healthcare systems increasingly make disease management a priority to decrease hospitalizations, manage expenses, and improve patient outcomes. The solutions provided tailored care plans, ongoing monitoring, and patient education, inducing adherence and proactive intervention.

Care Management Solutions Market Segmentation

By Component



Software Services

By Application



Disease Management

Case Management

Utilization Management Others

By Mode of Delivery



Web-based

Cloud-based On-premise

By End Use



Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers Others

North America Dominates the Care Management Solutions Market, Asia Pacific Set to Witness High Growth

North America led in the care management solutions market with its 45% market share in 2023 for the reason that its healthcare infrastructure is established, and it adopted electronic health records (EHRs) early, plus it focused more on coordinated and value-based care. More adoption occurred because regulatory environments were favorable, along with major healthcare IT investments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in the care management solutions market in the forecast period on account of increasing healthcare spending, speedy digitalization, and increased population health awareness. China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in healthcare IT infrastructure to address the growing complexity of chronic diseases. Also, increasing health insurance coverage and government efforts at enhancing care delivery are driving the demand for sophisticated care management tools in the region.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Care Management Solutions Market by Component

8. Care Management Solutions Market by Application

9. Care Management Solutions Market by Mode of Delivery

10. Care Management Solutions Market by End Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

