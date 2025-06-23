Event Horizon Entertainment Releases Groundbreaking Animated Sci-Fi Feature 'Beneath'

Beneath Movie Poster

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beneath, the first full-length animated feature created entirely in Unreal Engine, is now available on Amazon . The indie sci-fi thriller marks a bold experiment from Event Horizon Entertainment (EHE) and is already gaining traction with audiences on streaming platforms.Set on a frozen ocean moon of Saturn, Beneath follows a deep space exploration crew whose mission goes horribly wrong. Stranded beneath the ice and sinking into unknown depths, the crew must navigate dangerous terrain and dwindling oxygen supplies to reach the surface before they're hunted by something lurking in the deeps. The film stars Helen Stryder and JaVarius Conway.What sets Beneath apart isn't just its narrative suspense, but how the story was brought to life. Created entirely in Unreal Engine, leveraging Rokoko hardware technology, the film merges cinematic storytelling with cutting-edge virtual production, a natural progression for EHE founder Ben Carland.“We were using Unreal so heavily in concepting and visual effects for our live-action projects that I became curious, could we tell a compelling story with animated characters, using only this tool?” said Carland.“As storytelling continues to evolve, people seem genuinely interested in great stories, no matter the form.”The film's release is a milestone for independent animation and virtual production, demonstrating the power of game engine technology to produce high-quality, stylized narratives on a leaner budget and timeline.Beneath is available now to rent or purchase on Amazon, with additional platforms to follow.

