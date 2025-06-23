403
Chinese medical team conducts free medical healthcare at SOS village
(MENAFN) The 17th group of Chinese medical professionals in Botswana provided free medical care and donations at the SOS Children’s Village located in Tlokweng, near Gaborone, Botswana’s capital, on Sunday.
During the event, Motshwari Kitso, the national director of SOS Children’s Villages Botswana, conveyed heartfelt gratitude for the ongoing support received from both the Chinese Embassy in Botswana and the local Chinese community.
SOS Children’s Villages Botswana is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting children and youth without parental care or those at risk of losing it. The organization runs three centers situated in Tlokweng village in the South-East District, Francistown city in the North-East District, and Serowe town in the Central District.
Currently, around 320 children are under the care of these three centers, while an additional 1,500 children receive support in their communities. Kitso expressed hope that more medical outreach activities would be carried out at the other centers and neighboring communities in the near future.
