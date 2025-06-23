Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Medhavi Skills University Partners With Sikkim Police To Empower Families Of Bravehearts Through Skill-Embedded Higher Education

2025-06-23 07:08:40
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / State Police Headquarters, Gangtok, 23rd June 2025: In a landmark step that resonates with the spirit of national pride and gratitude, Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sikkim Police on 20th June 2025, reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility and inclusive education. This initiative is aimed at supporting the wards and spouses of police personnel, both serving and retired, who have dedicated their lives to upholding the safety and sovereignty of the nation.

The MoU was formally signed between Shri Akshay Sachdeva, IPS, Director General of Police, Sikkim, and Shri Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University, at State Police Headquarters, in the esteemed presence of senior officers and dignitaries from both institutions.

Through this partnership, Medhavi Skills University expresses its deep respect and heartfelt gratitude toward the protectors of our society by extending structured access to higher education and skill development opportunities. The University pledges reserved seats, significant tuition fee concessions, and full scholarships to enable the families of police personnel to build strong and sustainable careers. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kuldip Sarma, Pro-Chancellor of MSU, said,“Serving the families of our brave uniformed heroes is not just a responsibility, it's our tribute to Bharat Mata. Every scholarship we offer is a salute to their courage and dedication. Medhavi stands proud to walk beside those who serve and protect the soul of Bharat.”

Key provisions of the MoU include the reservation of 100 Undergraduate and 50 Postgraduate seats for wards and spouses of Sikkim Police personnel; 50% tuition fee scholarship for families of serving or retired police personnel; 100% tuition fee scholarship for families of martyred personnel, gallantry awardees, and national/state-level sportspersons; and a 10% hostel fee concession, along with merit-based scholarships linked to national-level entrance exam performance.

Commending this collaborative step, Shri Akshay Sachdeva, IPS, DGP of Sikkim Police, remarked,“Medhavi Skills University's innovative, skill-integrated higher education model is exactly what our youth need to become future-ready. Their commitment to employability and industry relevance is truly commendable.”

This partnership is more than a formal agreement-it is Medhavi's solemn vow to empower the defenders of our peace and their loved ones with opportunities that lead to dignity, independence, and success. Medhavi Skills University remains steadfast in its mission of nation-building through transformative education and believes that serving those who serve the nation is a privilege we wear with pride.

Email :...


