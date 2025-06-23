University Of Jordan Rises 44 Spots In QS World Rankings, Ranked 324Th Globally

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 23 (Petra) – The University of Jordan (UJ) has advanced 44 places in the QS World University Rankings for 2026, now ranking 324th globally.This achievement reinforces its position as the top-ranked university in Jordan and marks a significant leap in its international standing within the Arab region.According to U.S. News and World Report's 2026 Best Global Universities rankings based solely on research output, reputation, and performance UJ also secured the top position nationally.Vice President for Global Rankings and International Accreditation, Faleh Sawair, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the university's progress stems from strategic initiatives focused on enhancing research quality and academic reputation. These include the formation of interdisciplinary research groups, encouragement of publication in indexed international journals, and increased participation in joint research projects at regional and global levels.UJ has also invested in strengthening its academic and employer reputation by maintaining active engagement with alumni and employers, establishing partnerships with prestigious institutions, and improving the accuracy of data provided to ranking organizations.Sawair noted that the university has modernized its infrastructure and academic equipment to meet international standards, while also reforming academic programs to align with labor market demands. Particular emphasis has been placed on enhancing students' English language proficiency, soft skills, and employability factors that have contributed to UJ becoming a preferred destination for international students.He highlighted that this advancement carries strategic implications, including improved academic visibility, greater potential to attract top-tier students and researchers, and increased opportunities for international funding and collaboration.Despite the achievements, Sawair pointed to ongoing challenges, such as attracting world-class academic talent amid regional and global competition and continuously updating academic programs to reflect rapid developments in digital and technological skills.