Airlines Extend Flight Cancellations Amid Rising Israel-Iran Tensions

Dhaka: A number of airlines have suspended flights to key destinations in the Arabian Gulf, as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, now entering their second week.

The decisions come amid fears of broader regional fallout and the US military strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

flydubai: Dubai-based airline flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to several destinations amid ongoing regional developments and airspace closures.

The airline confirmed that flight suspensions affect five countries and will remain in place until 30 June.

Passengers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in any of these locations will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin until further notice.

Flydubai has advised affected travellers to check rebooking options through the 'Manage Booking' section on flydubai or to contact their travel agent. Passengers are also encouraged to update their contact details to receive timely notifications.

Etihad : UAE's national carrier, Etihad Airways, is experiencing widespread flight disruptions across the Middle East, citing ongoing regional instability and multiple airspace closures. Several services have been delayed or cancelled, the airline confirmed.

The disruptions follow recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which have escalated tensions in the region and affected commercial aviation routes.

Airlines are now avoiding airspace over Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Israel, rerouting flights over safer regions such as the Caspian Sea, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar24.

British Airways: British Airways paused flights to Dubai and Doha, increasing aviation disruptions in the Arabian Gulf after the US struck three nuclear sites in Iran and Tehran vowed to retaliate.

The London-based carrier canceled several flights to Dubai and diverted two planes bound for the emirate overnight, according to data from Flightradar24. One flight took off from Heathrow Airport Saturday night and was diverted to Zurich after it reached Saudi Arabia's airspace in the early hours of Sunday, according to the flight tracking site.

Another Dubai-bound jet returned to Heathrow after going as far as Egypt.

The carrier also canceled flights to Qatar's capital Doha on Sunday and halted routes to Bahrain through the end of the month due to operational constraints and airspace restrictions.

Besides, American Airlines Group Inc., Finnair Oyj, United Airlines Holdings Inc., Air France-KLM, British Airways, Air Canada have all altered flight operations to the region. Many of these changes directly affect some of the busiest and typically stable transit points in the Middle East.

