Amir Issues Decree Appointing Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Transport

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday issued the Decree No. 59 of 2025 appointing HE Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Maadheed as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport. The decree is effective from its date of issuance and is to be published in the official gazette.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.