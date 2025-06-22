Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Issues Decree Appointing Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Transport

2025-06-22 10:02:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday issued the Decree No. 59 of 2025 appointing HE Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Maadheed as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport.
The decree is effective from its date of issuance and is to be published in the official gazette.

