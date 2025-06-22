CM Yogi Holds 'Janata Darshan' At Gorakhnath Temple, Assures Resolution Of Issues To Over 200 Families
The Chief Minister assured prompt, time-bound resolution of complaints and grievances of the families and also reaffirmed justice for every citizen. He directed the officials to take immediate action on all complaints, warning that any delay in the redressal would not be tolerated. Applications were forwarded to the concerned departments with clear instructions for time-bound resolution.
The CM's office also took to X to share pictures of Janata Darshan and wrote,“Service and security of every citizen of the state is top priority. CM Yogi met the people who came for 'Janta Darshan' organised at Gorakhnath Mandir campus in Gorakhpur and listened to their problems. The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to find a permanent solution to the public problems within a fixed time period.”
A significant number of complaints pertained to land encroachments. CM Yogi ordered officials to free the land of the poor and take strict legal action against land mafias and miscreants, in line with the state's zero-tolerance policy. He emphasised that those who illegally occupy land or displace the weak must not be spared.
Several people sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured full government support in such cases.
A man in a wheelchair who met the Chief Minister was also assured of quick assistance and was told that lack of funds would not hinder his treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment