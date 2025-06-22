UAE Residents Opt For Popular Summer Destinations That Cater To Muslim Families

This summer, families are planning vacations in destinations that not only offer scenic beauty and leisure but also cater to their religious and cultural needs. Specially for Muslim families, trips must offer a balance of cultural familiarity, family-friendly experiences, and religious considerations such as halal food, prayer spaces, and respectful environments.

According to travel experts and hospitality providers, demand is steadily rising for regions that offer halal-certified services, privacy options, and Islamic-friendly experiences - from Europe to Asia and island getaways.

Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, told Khaleej Times:“We've observed that families are increasingly gravitating towards destinations that blend a mix of cultural familiarity with family-friendly amenities.

“In Europe, places like Zakopane in Poland have gained popularity. Nestled in the Tatra Mountains, Zakopane offers a cool climate, affordability, and a growing halal-friendly infrastructure, including halal dining options and Arabic signage, making it particularly appealing to UAE's clientele.

“Similarly, the Algarve region in Portugal stands out for its sunny beaches and family-oriented resorts. Accommodations here often provide kids' clubs, halal dining, and women's wellness facilities, catering well to Muslim families.

“Beyond Europe, destinations like the Maldives, Malaysia, and Turkey continue to be favoured. These locations offer a combination of Islamic heritage, halal-certified services, and family-friendly attractions, aligning well with the preferences of Muslim travellers from the UAE.”

Mohamed Ahmed Ismail, an Egyptian doctor living in Dubai for the past 13 years, is planning a summer holiday to Switzerland with his wife and two children. Their stay will last a minimum of 10 days, with an expected budget of Dh25,000 to Dh30,000.

"When travelling, in addition to considering safety, we tend to choose destinations and hotels that offer a family-friendly environment and take into account our cultural and religious needs as a Muslim family - such as prayer times, non-alcoholic beverages, halal food, and cultural sensitivity during tours and vacations," he told Khaleej Times.

Ahmed and Kholoud Shamasneh, a Jordanian couple born and raised in the UAE and currently residing in Dubai, are set to travel to Malta this summer with their young child. Their vacation is confirmed and currently in the planning phase, with a stay of between one week and ten days and a budget of around Dh36,000.

“We're a small family, so we usually look for quiet, peaceful destinations with hotels that offer family-friendly facilities - such as kids' play areas, spacious rooms, and easy access to nature or relaxing settings. We are not really city people and therefore, prefer more serene and laid-back environments.

“We are also looking to see historical places that have a wide mix culture to communicate with locals. Having religious considerations is also an important aspect when planning a trip, because it gives the feel of convenience and ease, without having to worry about any relevant needs or requirements during travel.”

Khaleej Times reached out to a couple of industry experts to learn how they accommodate UAE-based Muslim families .

Mauritius

Ramesh Jeenarain, director of sales & marketing, Sunlife Resorts in Mauritius, said,“We have beachfront resorts that go the extra mile to cater to Muslim travellers, many of whom typically stay between 3 to 5 nights and seek a culturally considerate experience for the whole family. From prayer mats and Qibla direction to halal-friendly dining options and the availability of shisha lounges, every detail is thoughtfully curated to ensure comfort.

“Resorts provide guests with prayer mats and Qibla direction markers in their rooms. Our team is always available to provide daily prayer times.. Guests have access to mosques within a 5 to 20-minute drive. Rooms include Muslim showers (bidet sprays) and we offer private spa treatments for female guests with female therapists, in-room dining, and exclusive-use spaces for family gatherings.”

Switzerland

Tamara Löffel-Jäger, head of business development at VisitGraubunden, shared:“Muslim travellers from UAE often prioritise family-sized suites, halal dining options, and culturally respectful service. Most upscale properties provide prayer mats, Qibla direction, and daily prayer times in-room and private prayer spaces can be arranged upon request. "

"Amenities include private wellness areas, women-only spa times, female therapists, Muslim showers on request, halal menus, alcohol-free minibars, and family-oriented layouts with ample privacy," she added.

Malta

Kyle Pace Cumbo, group director of sales & marketing at Iniala Harbour House, noted:“Guests typically book suites or private residences for secluded family time. Their average stay is 6 nights, and they spend generously on exclusive experiences, private dining, and wellness.

“Our concierge team assists with prayer times and directions to the closest mosque. Prayer mats and Qibla markers are available in-room. We offer halal-certified private dining options and can accommodate dietary requirements at our Michelin-starred restaurant.”