Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Reserves All Options To Defend Its Sovereignty, People - Iranian FM

2025-06-22 04:03:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that his country reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people in accordance with the UN Charter.
"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations," Araghchi said on X.
"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," he added.
The Iranian Foreign Minister's post comes following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

