Growing Number Of Recycling Factories Drive Qatar's Circular Economy

Doha, Qatar: The Waste Recycling and Treatment Department at the Ministry of Municipality achieved significant milestones throughout 2024, reinforcing Qatar's commitment to environmental sustainability and advancing its circular economy agenda.

A major highlight of the year was the inauguration of five new recycling factories in the Al-Afja Industrial Area last year, which has been specifically allocated for recycling industries, according to the annual achievements report of the Ministry of Municipality.

A total of 50 plots of land were designated in this zone to accommodate various recycling operations. By the end of 2024, Al-Afja had 21 operational factories, 9 factories under construction, and 21 projects that are yet to be developed, bringing the total number of factories in the area to 51.

At the Mesaieed Waste Treatment Center-the largest and most critical waste facility in Qatar and the region-operations continued smoothly throughout the year. The center processed incoming household and solid waste and successfully produced 37,358 tonnes of agricultural compost. It also generated a substantial 250,834 megawatts of clean energy.



In addition, recyclable materials were effectively sorted, resulting in the recovery of 12,555 tonnes of plastic, 14,433 tonnes of ferrous metals, and 4,222 tonnes of non-ferrous metals.

All waste transfer stations across the country were managed by private sector companies. These stations collectively received 733,763 tonnes of waste.

Of this, 702,000 tonnes were transferred, including 659,332 tonnes sent to the Mesaieed treatment center and 72,214 tonnes directed to landfill sites.

Efforts to recycle construction and demolition waste also continued at the Rawdat Rashed landfill site. During 2024, over two million tonnes of recycled construction materials were produced, contributing to the nation's drive toward sustainable building practices.

As part of its regulatory and operational efforts, the Ministry issued more than 14,500 electronic permits for waste removal via its online platform. Additionally, 2,600 paper permits were granted for the disposal of food items and rejected goods, in coordination with the General Authority of Customs, the Ministry of Public Health, and other governmental bodies.

In a move to promote knowledge sharing and collaboration, the Ministry organized the 4th International Recycling and Sustainability Conference and Exhibition. The event featured the signing of numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding with private sector partners and attracted strong local participation, with 4,800 registered attendees.