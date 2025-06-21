The Premier Camp For Kids With Alopecia And Their Family, Alopeciapalooza 2025 Is 8/8/25 To 8/11/25 In Indiana

Summer camp for kids with no hair because of all forms of the autoimmune hair loss disease, Alopecia.

- CAP Founder, Jeff WoytovichWYOMISSING, PA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Children's Alopecia Project is thrilled to announce Alopeciapalooza 2025, the premier camp designed exclusively for children living with the autoimmune disease Alopecia and their families. This immersive and supportive experience will take place from **Friday, August 8, 2025, through Monday, August 11, 2025**, at the beautiful **YMCA Camp Carson in Princeton, Indiana**. Register at AlopeciapaloozaAlopeciapalooza 2025 promises a long weekend filled with fun, friendship, and empowerment for young individuals navigating the challenges of alopecia. The camp provides a unique opportunity for campers to connect with peers who understand their experiences, build lasting memories, and participate in a wide range of engaging activities.**Key highlights of Alopeciapalooza 2025 include:*** **Inclusive and Supportive Environment:** A safe and understanding space where children with alopecia can be themselves and thrive.* **Engaging Activities for All Ages:** A diverse program of recreational activities, team-building exercises, arts and crafts, and outdoor adventures.* **Family Connection:** Opportunities for families to bond, share experiences, and receive support from one another.* **Inspiring Speakers:** Renowned speakers with Alopecia will share their insights and motivational stories.* **All-Inclusive Experience:** The camp fee covers all meals, snacks, activities, and events, ensuring a stress-free and memorable experience for attendees.**Registration and Pricing:**In a commitment to making this experience accessible to all, Alopeciapalooza 2025 offers the following pricing structure:* **Children with Alopecia:** Free* **Children Under 6 Years Old:** Free* **All Other Attendees:** $350* **Register at AlopeciapaloozaThis affordable pricing model is made possible through the dedicated efforts of the Children's Alopecia Project and the significant support of the Woytovich Family."We are incredibly excited to host Alopeciapalooza 2025 and provide a nurturing environment where children with alopecia can build confidence and create cherished memories," said Jeff Woytovich, CAP Founder. "My family's commitment to our cause has been instrumental in making this dream a reality, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership as well as our dear friend and Office Administrator, Karen Jozwiak."**Event Details:*** **What:** Alopeciapalooza 2025 – Premier Camp for Children with Alopecia and Their Families* **When:** Friday, August 8th, 2025 (Begin at 4:00 PM) – Monday, August 11th, 2025 (11:30 AM)* **Where:** YMCA Camp Carson, Princeton, Indiana* **Who:** Presented by the Children's Alopecia Project* **Cost:** Children with Alopecia & Children Under 6: Free; All Others: $350 (Includes all meals, snacks, activities, and events)* **Registration:** AlopeciapaloozaRegistration is now open. Families interested in attending Alopeciapalooza 2025 are encouraged to visit [ChildrensAlopeciaProject] for more information and to secure their spot.**About the Children's Alopecia Project:**The Children's Alopecia Project is dedicated to empowering children affected by alopecia and providing them with the resources and support they need to live full and happy lives. Through camps, educational programs, and community events, we strive to foster a sense of belonging and self-acceptance. CAP changes the emphasis from growing hair to growing confidence and self-esteem while providing support and raising awareness of all forms of Alopecia.**Media Contact:**Jeff WoytovichFounder...Office (610) 468.1011Website: ChildrensAlopeciaProject

Alopeciapalooza Group photos from 2009 to 2024

