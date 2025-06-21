403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mutah University, Malaysia's USM Sign Research Collaboration Agreement
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Karak, June 21 (Petra) Mutah University signed a research cooperation agreement on Saturday with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) via video conference in a bid to strengthen academic collaboration and expand scientific research efforts between the two institutions.
The agreement was signed on behalf of Mutah University by Amin Aqel, Vice President for Scientific Colleges Affairs, while USM was represented by Professor Shaiful Bahri Ismail, Director of the university's medical complex. The signing ceremony was also attended by Lidia Al-Halaseh, vice dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Mutah and supervisor of the joint research projects.
Aqel said the agreement aligns with the university's strategy to broaden its international partnerships and engage with leading global academic institutions. He emphasized that scientific cooperation is key to enhancing research capabilities and exchanging expertise, which would benefit both the academic and administrative staff as well as students.
The agreement provides for joint funding of research projects and publication of their outcomes in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The goal, according to both institutions, is to maximize academic and societal impact and to support their shared vision for excellence and innovation.
Karak, June 21 (Petra) Mutah University signed a research cooperation agreement on Saturday with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) via video conference in a bid to strengthen academic collaboration and expand scientific research efforts between the two institutions.
The agreement was signed on behalf of Mutah University by Amin Aqel, Vice President for Scientific Colleges Affairs, while USM was represented by Professor Shaiful Bahri Ismail, Director of the university's medical complex. The signing ceremony was also attended by Lidia Al-Halaseh, vice dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Mutah and supervisor of the joint research projects.
Aqel said the agreement aligns with the university's strategy to broaden its international partnerships and engage with leading global academic institutions. He emphasized that scientific cooperation is key to enhancing research capabilities and exchanging expertise, which would benefit both the academic and administrative staff as well as students.
The agreement provides for joint funding of research projects and publication of their outcomes in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The goal, according to both institutions, is to maximize academic and societal impact and to support their shared vision for excellence and innovation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment