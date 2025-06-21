Mutah University, Malaysia's USM Sign Research Collaboration Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, June 21 (Petra) Mutah University signed a research cooperation agreement on Saturday with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) via video conference in a bid to strengthen academic collaboration and expand scientific research efforts between the two institutions.The agreement was signed on behalf of Mutah University by Amin Aqel, Vice President for Scientific Colleges Affairs, while USM was represented by Professor Shaiful Bahri Ismail, Director of the university's medical complex. The signing ceremony was also attended by Lidia Al-Halaseh, vice dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Mutah and supervisor of the joint research projects.Aqel said the agreement aligns with the university's strategy to broaden its international partnerships and engage with leading global academic institutions. He emphasized that scientific cooperation is key to enhancing research capabilities and exchanging expertise, which would benefit both the academic and administrative staff as well as students.The agreement provides for joint funding of research projects and publication of their outcomes in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The goal, according to both institutions, is to maximize academic and societal impact and to support their shared vision for excellence and innovation.