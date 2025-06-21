Velcro: How Space Race Helped Swiss Invention Catch On





Swiss engineer George de Mestral patented the Velcro fastener in the 1950s. However, the principle was initially met with scepticism and rejection. It was only when it was used on the Apollo moon missions and in sport that the product became wildly popular.

It is practical, but inelegant. Nevertheless, we deal with it almost every day. Can you imagine everyday life without Velcro?

According to an international jury, this Swiss idea is one of the 50 most important inventions of the 20th century. Like several other Swiss inventions, it changed the world.

