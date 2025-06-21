Global Uncertainty Boosts Swiss-EU Talks, Says Cassis

Français fr Pour Cassis, la situation mondiale a aidé le dossier européen Original Read more: Pour Cassis, la situation mondiale a aidé le dossier europée

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis says Switzerland's talks with the European Union (EU) have been boosted by the current difficult global situation. In an interview, he suggested that the country has gained more from the negotiations than it realistically expected. This content was published on June 21, 2025 - 11:36 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“There's a stronger sense of urgency in negotiations with the EU now than there was four years ago, when the global outlook was more stable,” Cassis said in an interview published on Saturday by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ). He added that close and reliable ties with Switzerland's neighbours are becoming increasingly important.

+ The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

“Access to the European single market is crucial for Switzerland and will become even more so if other markets become harder to reach or offer less favourable terms,” he said.

“The publication of the EU agreements was a welcome boost after several intense and challenging months,” said Cassis.“I've seen a lot of public interest,” he added.“People want to understand the full scope of what we've negotiated – not just hear the same old buzzwords.”

More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussi Jan 15, 2025 78 Likes 25 Comments View the discussi