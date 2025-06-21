Global Uncertainty Boosts Swiss-EU Talks, Says Cassis
“There's a stronger sense of urgency in negotiations with the EU now than there was four years ago, when the global outlook was more stable,” Cassis said in an interview published on Saturday by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ). He added that close and reliable ties with Switzerland's neighbours are becoming increasingly important.
“Access to the European single market is crucial for Switzerland and will become even more so if other markets become harder to reach or offer less favourable terms,” he said.
“The publication of the EU agreements was a welcome boost after several intense and challenging months,” said Cassis.“I've seen a lot of public interest,” he added.“People want to understand the full scope of what we've negotiated – not just hear the same old buzzwords.”More Debate Hosted by: Katy Romy How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?
