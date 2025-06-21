NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Mysterious Death Of Minor Girl At Bengal's Canning

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 21 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW), has taken suo motu cognisance of a case of the mysterious death of a minor girl at Canning in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal earlier last week.

Informing this NCW member Archana Majumdar told the media persons, on Saturday evening, that on June 23 she will be going to Canning and meet the family members of the victim minor girl.

“The commission had taken suo motu cognizance in the matter. I will be meeting the parents and the other family members of the victim minor girls. The next course of action will be decided based on their feedback,” Majumdar said on Saturday evening.

On June 16, the body of the minor girl was recovered from her residence at Canning. Based on some local media reports as well as claims made by some local people, Majumdar stated on June 19 that the minor girl was a victim of rape and murder.

At the same time, in her statement, Majumdar requested West Bengal Police to take appropriate action in the matter.

Things turned complicated earlier this week as the district police informed that the cause of the death was because of consumption of some poisonous item and also claimed that the post-mortem report did not mention about any sexual assault on her.

Meanwhile, the police also filed cases against those sharing the photos of the victim minor girl on social media.

In fact BJP's Information Technology Cell chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, too faced the ire of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on the same grounds, despite the picture posted by him on the wall of his official X handle was totally blurred to prevent the identity of the victim being revealed.

However, WBCPCR alleged that despite being blurred, the victim could be recognized in the picture posted by Malviya. WBCPCR had also sent notice to Malviya on the matter.