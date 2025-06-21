CBI Celebrates 11Th International Yoga Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day on Saturday.

Led by CBI Director Praveen Sood, senior officers and personnel of all ranks of CBI enthusiastically participated in a collective Yoga session, held at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion, a dedicated Yoga Session conducted by experts was held, and the participants engaged in various Yoga Asanas, Pranayama, and Meditation techniques to experience the rejuvenating effects of Yoga.

With the theme“Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” this year's observance of Yoga Day highlights Yoga's vital role in promoting holistic well-being and environmental harmony.

A plantation drive was also organised at the CBI Academy in which more than 300 saplings of fruit trees were planted by officers and staff of CBI. A blood donation camp was also organised in which trainees, staff and family members of CBI staff donated over 80 units of blood.

Meanwhile, millions of people across the country and abroad participated in International Yoga Day celebrations, rallying support to this year's theme – Yoga for One Earth, One Health – which beautifully reflects India's age-old tradition of holistic well-being, reminding us that the health of individuals and the planet are deeply connected.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world annually on June 21 since 2015. The yearly ceremony began following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It is celebrated with the aim of spreading awareness about the multiple benefits of Yoga and inspiring individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Yoga, rooted in India's ancient culture dating back thousands of years, has been a timeless path to physical vitality, mental clarity, and spiritual balance. Yoga has now become a global movement celebrated in over 190 countries, transcending borders and cultures.