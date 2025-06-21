Studycat Adds Kidsafe Certification To Its Top Kids Chinese Language App

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Studycat's Fun Chinese app provides a safe and ad-free way for kids to learn Mandarin through games, meeting parents' demand for secure educational tools.

- CEOHK, HONG KONG, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Studycat , a global leader in children's language learning, proudly announces that its Fun Chinese app, a top choice among kids' Chinese language apps, has earned kidSAFE certification. This milestone underscores Studycat's commitment to providing a safe, ad-free environment where children aged 3–8 can learn Mandarin Chinese through engaging, game-based lessons, addressing parents' growing demand for secure educational tools.Discover why millions of families trust Studycat's Fun Chinese app to teach their kids Mandarin. Visit products/chinese/ or download it today on iOS or Android for a 7-day free trial at Studycat Chinese.The demand for Mandarin Chinese learning is skyrocketing, with a 200% increase in U.S. Chinese language programs over the past four years, driven by globalization and cultural interest. Studycat's Fun Chinese app meets this need by offering a comprehensive, research-backed curriculum that teaches listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills through over 95 unique games and 550 words. Available on iOS and Android, the app supports both simplified and traditional Chinese, catering to a diverse range of learners worldwide.Parents today prioritize safety when choosing educational apps, with 85% expressing concerns about online risks. Studycat addresses this with its kidSAFE certification, ensuring an ad-free, distraction-free environment that meets rigorous safety standards.“The kidSAFE Seal is a mark of trust, giving parents peace of mind while their kids learn,” says a spokesperson from kidSAFE Seal. This certification, combined with Studycat's intuitive design, makes it a standout in the $26 billion language learning app market, projected to grow at a 21.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2032.Studycat's Fun Chinese app has garnered a 4.52 rating from 11 million downloads, reflecting its effectiveness and appeal. Key features include:- Game-Based Learning: Interactive games, such as puzzles and songs, make learning Mandarin fun, keeping kids engaged for more extended periods.- Offline Accessibility: Lessons are available without an internet connection, making them ideal for travel or flexible screen time.- Holistic Curriculum: Covers all four language skills, aligning with international standards like the Cambridge English Young Learners curriculum.- Parental Controls: Tools to monitor progress and customize learning paths ensure a tailored experience.Recent updates to the app, including new thematic lessons and characters, demonstrate Studycat's commitment to innovation. These enhancements build on its 20-year legacy of creating award-winning language learning solutions for English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese. The app's ability to blend fun with education has earned praise from sources like Bilingual Kidspot, which noted,“The games are really engaging and carefully thought out.”The emotional impact of Studycat's approach is profound. By turning learning into play, the app builds confidence and excitement in young learners, encouraging them to embrace Mandarin as a lifelong skill. This aligns with the growing trend of non-Chinese families enrolling their children in Mandarin programs, recognizing the language's role in future opportunities. As one parent shared,“My 4-year-old loves the games and has picked up basic Chinese phrases in just weeks!”Studycat's global reach, with over 16 million families using its apps, underscores its authority in children's education. Its alignment with international curricula makes it a versatile tool for parents, educators, and homeschoolers. The app's success is further evidenced by its use in hundreds of schools worldwide, where it complements classroom learning with its immersive, play-based approach.About StudycatStudycat, founded in 2000 in Hong Kong, is a global leader in children's language learning, offering award-winning apps for kids aged 3–8. With a mission to make language learning fun and effective, Studycat's game-based apps teach English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese, empowering over 16 million families and hundreds of schools worldwide.

