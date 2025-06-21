Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin states Russia wants recognition of reality in Ukraine

2025-06-21 07:06:03
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday that Moscow’s goal is not to force Ukraine’s surrender, but to have the situation on the ground acknowledged.

“We are not seeking Ukraine’s capitulation. We are seeking recognition of the realities that have developed on the ground,” Putin said during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Addressing the heightened tensions in the Middle East, Putin remarked that the conflict between Iran and Israel should not be equated with the war between Russia and Ukraine.

When asked about recent threats directed at Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, Putin expressed hope that such statements would remain purely rhetorical and not escalate into further conflict.

