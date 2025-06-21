BJP To Finalise State President Soon: Karnataka Party Chief Vijayendra

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 21 (IANS) BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has expressed confidence that the party's national leadership will soon decide on the post of State President for Karnataka.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he was responding to a question about his continuation as the state party chief.

Vijayendra said, smiling,“Ours is a national party. The opinions of all district presidents and senior party leaders will be taken into consideration. A final decision on who would be the right choice will be made very soon.”

“I personally feel that I have been discharging the responsibility entrusted to me over the past one and a half years with sincerity, as a party worker. I have been regularly providing the necessary updates to the central and national leadership,” Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra revealed that he and some senior party leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.“We held an in-depth discussion with him for about 20-25 minutes regarding the current political scenario and ongoing developments in the state,” he said.

“We also discussed that the Congress party has been following a divisive policy ever since it came to power. Their governance has proven to be a curse for the poor and farmers of the state. Amit Shah listened attentively and assured us that the party has great opportunities ahead.

"He advised us that all leaders must set aside differences and move forward in unity. Only then will the efforts of the party workers be honoured and the people will place their trust in us,” Vijayendra stated.

“In a democracy, the opposition holds a greater responsibility than even the ruling party. As the opposition, we have been actively exposing the failures and the dark side of the Congress government's functioning. Amit Shah Ji appreciated our efforts in this regard,” he added.

When asked about the possible re-entry of expelled leader K.S. Eshwarappa into the party, Vijayendra clarified that there have been no discussions on the issue so far.