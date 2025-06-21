Whole World Practices Yoga With PM Modi: Bharat Bhushan On IDY (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting yoga globally and embodying the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in caring for the well-being of the world.

In an interview with IANS, Yoga guru Bharat Bhushan talked about the recognition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) by the United Nations, and PM Modi's efforts to take yoga forward.

The following are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: How do you think PM Modi has taken the idea of yoga forward?

Bharat Bhushan: Yoga serves as a powerful tool to address the challenges and inequalities faced by humanity. This practice has been passed down by Indian sages since ancient times, making it an enduring tradition. Although there have been sporadic efforts to promote yoga over the years, it remains relevant. People often turn to yoga when grappling with personal issues, or they pursue it as a spiritual path guided by their Guru.

Various attempts have been made over time by yogis both in India and abroad. It is significant that in the future, people will recognise that India has a Prime Minister who understands his role as the leader of a nation inspired by Krishna, guided by Chanakya, and blessed by Shiva. He has expressed that now is his opportunity to strive earnestly to implement the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world is one family, and he has indeed taken action towards this goal.

The United Nations, the largest organisation in the world, comprising all countries, has initiated a program to promote yoga for all nations. This is a significant effort. During the first yoga event held at Talkatora Stadium, the slogan was, 'Modi ji ka ye uphaar, yog kare saara sansaar (This is PM Modi's gift; the whole world is practicing yoga).'

The irony in our situation is that we often fail to give credit where it is due. When a person has accomplished great work or when the country has seized an important opportunity under their leadership, we should embrace it wholeheartedly. This sends a strong message to the world that our nation is united in support of principles and knowledge that benefit humanity.

Today, the entire world is celebrating yoga, and this is largely due to the initiative taken by Prime Minister Modi, who recognised that yoga is advantageous for everyone.

IANS: There is a constant emphasis on making the vision of PM Modi regarding yoga a mass movement and ensuring public participation on a large scale. What do you think about this?

Bharat Bhushan: Publicity alone is not enough. The United Nations declared International Day of Yoga, which was a significant achievement. However, we need to undertake even greater efforts to transform it into a mass movement.

Our mission is to make IDY a reason for us to incorporate yoga into our daily lives. While it sends an important message, that message becomes meaningful only when people actively participate in the celebration.

In our country, all universities, colleges, schools and even courts remain closed in June. It became clear that we needed to make a special effort to connect with people during this time.

Consequently, Mokshayatan Yog Sansthan, in association with the Ministry of AYUSH and the Government of India, decided to start the program a month before June 21. This way, we would not have to make a separate effort specifically for that date.

We are celebrating our 11th IDY. The Prime Minister had a significant idea in mind and after completing a decade of celebration, which is no small feat, we should honour this milestone.

To do so, we have outlined key points to focus on. This includes reducing the number of institutions and yoga centres and ensuring that yoga practices are incorporated into every park. Additionally, every part of the government machinery should participate in this initiative.

The solution to all of the world's problems is in yoga. Today, people have started understanding it well.

IANS: You have also practiced yoga with the Prime Minister. How has your experience been?

Bharat Bhushan: Now, the whole world practices yoga with PM Modi. Not only did we practice yoga together, but we also engaged in yogic contemplation. When I met him for the first time after he became Prime Minister, he expressed his desire to take yoga to every corner of the globe. I understood that his intention was to elevate India by spreading yoga worldwide.

Our new generation is getting ready to carry forward 'Bharat Yog.' A lot has been accomplished in the past ten years, and this year, the 11th IDY will focus on uniting these efforts to advance the concept of yoga and promote healthy living.

IANS: Who do you consider a yoga inspiration?

Bharat Bhushan: Those who practice yoga serve as a source of inspiration. Maharishi Patanjali and Lord Krishna both conveyed the message of yoga. Before them, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati also shared this wisdom.

Ultimately, the inspiration to promote yoga comes from its practitioners, all the yoga gurus, Maharishis, and Lord Shiva. Likewise, many will recognise that Narendra Modi has also become an inspiration in advancing yoga.