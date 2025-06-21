Zelensky Outlines Expectations For New Ground Forces Commander

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine said this in his evening address , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, I signed a decree appointing Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov, who served in Wiesbaden, Germany, as commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Ground Forces. His duties involved coordination with our NATO partners. All the positive experience of coordination and all the real combat experience of our soldiers must now be implemented in the Ground Forces of Ukraine. Changes are needed, and this is imperative," he said.

The president added that today he also held meetings with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, and Deputy Head of the OP Pavlo Palisa.

A separate meeting was held with the Security Service of Ukraine team and General Volodymyr Horbatiuk regarding diplomatic strikes.

"Russia must continue to suffer entirely justified losses due to its aggression. I thank all our soldiers, I thank each of our units who are ensuring this," Zelensky said.

