Zelensky Outlines Expectations For New Ground Forces Commander
"Today, I signed a decree appointing Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov, who served in Wiesbaden, Germany, as commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Ground Forces. His duties involved coordination with our NATO partners. All the positive experience of coordination and all the real combat experience of our soldiers must now be implemented in the Ground Forces of Ukraine. Changes are needed, and this is imperative," he said.
Video: OP
The president added that today he also held meetings with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, and Deputy Head of the OP Pavlo Palisa.
A separate meeting was held with the Security Service of Ukraine team and General Volodymyr Horbatiuk regarding diplomatic strikes.Read also: CinC Syrskyi orders new push to defend Ukrainian cities from nightly drone terror
"Russia must continue to suffer entirely justified losses due to its aggression. I thank all our soldiers, I thank each of our units who are ensuring this," Zelensky said.
As reported by Ukrinform , the President appointed Hennadii Shapovalov as commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by his decree.
Photo: Presidential Office
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment