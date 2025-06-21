Zelensky Imposes Sanctions On Russian Drone Producers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the relevant document No. 415/2025“On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of June 20, 2025”On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)" has been published on the website of the head of state.

In total, there are 56 individuals and 55 legal entities on the list.

The Office of the President notes that the new sanctions package applies to individuals involved in the development and production of the Heranium, Orlan-10, and SuperCam,“ etc., FPV systems, and are suppliers to Alabuga Machinery LLC; it also applies to those who import and supply components to the sanctioned Kronstadt JSC for the production of the”Banderol" device; it also applies to those involved in schemes to circumvent sanctions for the import of dual-use goods.

According to the appendix to the decree, the following restrictions apply, in particular: asset freezing, deprivation of state awards, restrictions on trade operations, prevention of capital withdrawal, suspension of economic and financial obligations, and a ban on the acquisition of land plots.

“Control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, enacted by this decree, shall be entrusted to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine,” the document says.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in the policy of Russification of Ukrainian children.