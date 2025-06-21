Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US firms wish to go back to Russia

2025-06-21 03:45:17
(MENAFN) American companies are optimistic about the possibility of reestablishing ties with Russia as the Trump administration seeks to revive dialogue with Moscow, according to Robert Agee, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham).

Speaking to RT at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025), Agee said that U.S. businesses are encouraged by the efforts to improve U.S.-Russia relations and have long advocated for the lifting of sanctions. “Good business relations between the U.S. and Russia are preferable,” Agee said, noting that before the Ukraine conflict intensified in 2022, around 70% of U.S. firms considered Russia a strategic market.

He explained that companies in sectors like consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment that chose to stay in Russia despite Western sanctions have continued to thrive. Those that exited the market are now closely monitoring developments and could re-enter if diplomatic relations warm, particularly after a potential meeting between Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin.

Putin also remarked during the forum that American companies have shown a renewed interest in Russia, and that communication between Russian and U.S. businesses is gradually resuming, offering a sense of “cautious optimism.”

The Russian president expressed hope that Trump, viewing global affairs with a businessman’s mindset, will make decisions on U.S.-Russia policy based on practical benefits.

Meanwhile, Russian lawmakers are considering a bill that would control how foreign firms reclaim assets sold during their departure from Russia. Under the proposed law, authorities or current asset holders could block repurchase attempts under certain conditions.

