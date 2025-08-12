Korea Pops, Seafood Soars, And More Top Trends From 2025 Summer Food Show, According To The Specialty Food Association's Trendspotter Panel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "There was so much for the food industry to be excited about at this year's Fancy Food Show," said Leana Salamah, SVP of Marketing & Communications at SFA. "Innovation, creativity, and incredible flavors were on full display from SFA members and international exhibitors. The Trendspotter Panel did a great job capturing some of the most compelling stories, products, and brands on the show floor. We're excited to share this report and continue tracking these trends in the months to come."

New and Emerging Trends

Korea Pops!

"Korean culture has dominated music culture, movies, beauty, and now, the food world," said Jenn de la Vega. "Cookbooks like Umma by Nam Soon Ahn, Koreaworld by Deuki Hong & Matt Rodbard, as well as Soju Party! by Irene Yoo are paving the way for Korean foods and beverages on the shelf and in every home. Everyday enjoyments like the Trader Joe's gimbap went viral in 2023, and consumers are currently craving the treats they see on TV, like tteokbokki, hotteok pancakes, soju, makgeolli, and hallabong citrus."

Melanie Bartelme and Chef Clara Park also called out products with Korean flavors from the show floor. Just a few of the highlights:



Gamsa Foods Inc. Korean-inspired Savory Oatmeal

Otoki K Pop Star's Secret Noodles

DORO Foods Sauces and Noodle Kits

SallyCook Co. Makgeolli Kit

Cleveland Kitchen Kimchi Pickles Mikkuya Namwon Chueotang Loach Soup

Fish Food At the confluence of several key consumer trends sits a growing group of seafood snacks and innovative center-of-plate offerings. As Patranya Bhoolsuwan observed, "the protein trend is still definitely going strong all over the world," and a serving of Fable Fish salmon jerky delivering 31 grams per serving. Consumer demand for convenience and shifts in diet preferences (part of the Wellness 3.0 movement) are also key to this emerging trend.



Blue Circle Salmon Breakfast Links

Fable Fish Salmon Jerky

Onboard Tuna Bites

Samonyu Salmon Crackers

Onboard Meatballs Prime Shrimp Burger

Ingredient Replacements Get Inspired "From bold new ingredients like cupuaçu and yaupon to reimagined pantry staples like quinoa milk and pasta with personality, products are pushing boundaries and rewriting the rules of what's possible on our plates," said Jeannie Houchins. "Food innovation fuels progress, it sparks new conversations, celebrates diverse cultures, and opens doors to flavors and possibilities we never imagined."



Figa Foods 63% Cupuaçu Bar

Goldholly Yaupon Supertea

Lifestock PKN Pecan Milk

NIUKE FOODSQMILQ Quinoa-Based Milk Farmer Foodie Cashew Parmesan

Sustained and Evolving Trends

Pistachio Mania Breaks Out of the TikTok Orbit "Pistachio is everywhere. Inclusions in chocolate bars, nut butters, gelati, confectionary and savory," said Stan Sagner. "As was Dubai Chocolate and its various incarnations: mini cones, spreads, flavored milk, Dubai 'style' birthday cake bars, Dubai 'style' S'mores, etc." Abena Anim-Somuah pointed to SFA member Pistakio as "ahead of the curve" when it comes to "this decadent and delicious pistachio trend."



Pistakio Pistachio Spread in creamy and crunchy

Agrimontana Crema di Pistacchi

Galil - Leonessa Dubai Chocolate Cones

MMM Rice Pudding Ice Cream in Pistachio

Patislove Angel's Hair Milk Chocolate Bar with Turkish Cotton Candy and Pistachio Cream Venchi Italian 1878 White Chocolate and Pistachio Paste Cream Bar

Gimme Some Sugar, from Candy to Spreads "Today's consumers are not just craving sugar anymore, they are celebrating it," said Patranya Bhoolsuwan. "Whether it's from natural sources like honey and maple to bold indulgent flavors like dark chocolate and spiced confections, people long for sweets to sooth their desire for comfort and nostalgia. Gimme some sugar and we are happy!"



Bomboloni Boss Frozen Bomboloni in Cream

Caputo Wild Jurua 70% Bar by Luisa Abram

BonBon Pippi Longstocking's Gold Coins

Bumbleberry Farms Avocado Blossom Honey

Edensweets Spreadable Halva in Chocolate, Pistachio, and Coffee Cardamom

Lakrids by Bülow Chocolate Licorice in Passionfruit, Salt and Caramel

Maud Borup, Inc. Cotton Candy Chocolate Soom Chocolate Sea Salt Sesame Spread

Global and Convenient Is Still a Red-Hot Combo "Companies are making it easier than ever for any consumer, regardless of cooking skills and level of familiarity with international cuisine, to take part in these experiences. This runs the gamut from ready-to-eat snacks and dips to easy-to-use meal kits and sauces," said Melanie Zanoza Bartelme.



Banyan Thai Ready to Eat Curry Sauce

Sous Casa Frozen Burritos

Doosra Indian Snack Mix

Manicaretti - Danieli Taralli Crumbs

Sherpa Foods Pork Momo

Sipsopa Latin Soups

WAZAWAZA Tom Yum Bean Dip

Chutnefy 5-Second Chutney

Silo Streetfood Thai Curry Noodletown Instant Noodle Cups

Chilis Stay in the Spotlight "What I love about chilis is that you can find them in most cuisines around the world, yet their unique flavor profiles and heat levels offer an infinite number of delicious possibilities!" said Clara Park. "I was super impressed with Djablo Filipino hot sauces and Hot N' Saucy sauces because they have so much flavor and aren't just burning your mouth. Adding heat in the form of chilis to honey, dips, sauces, and even dessert allows for so much culinary innovation."



Djablo Hot Sauce Filipino Sauces

Elephant Green Chili Chutney

Hot N Saucy Been n Fresno and Carrot n Chipotle Sauces

Jala-Lujah Jalapeño Chili Crisp

Savannah Bee Company Honey Hot Sauce

Tasting India Bombay Chili Crunch

Tierra Negra Mexican Dark Salsa Smash Kitchen Hot Honey BBQ Sauce and Hot Honey Ketchup

A Chip for Every Occasion : beef tallow-cooked chips, vacuum fried brussels sprouts, all-folded chips, even more bold global flavors, and beyond!



Altho Brets Crisps in Jura and Camembert

Folds Folded Potato Chips

Keyasnacks Bombay Spice Potato Chips

SUPERBON Spanish Potato Chips in Seaweed, and Salt and Cretan Herbs flavors

San Carlo Italian Potato Chips in Mint and Chili Pepper, and Tomato

WILDE Chicken and Waffles Protein Chips

Xochitl Cholula Hot Sauce Tortilla Chips Jose Andres Green Curry Potato Chips

What's Next in Specialty Food Trends?

Food trends show up first in specialty, because specialty manufacturers are particularly nimble and responsive to shifts in consumer behaviors and values. Amid uncertain economic forecasts, prominent conversations about wellness and "clean" ingredients, and other macro forces shaping consumer preferences, the trends of today are likely to evolve by late 2025 and into 2026.

The latest flavors, formats, and innovations in specialty food will be on display at Winter FancyFaire* 2026, SFA's new trade show experience, taking place January 11-13 in San Diego. Qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media will come together to taste the future of food and get a first look at SFA's announcement of the 2026 Trend of the Year. More details to come. For more information about Winter FancyFaire*, visit the show website .

About the SFA Trendspotters

The Summer Fancy Food Show Trendspotters included Abena Anim-Somuah , James Beard award-winning food writer and cultural commentator; Melanie Bartelme , associate director, Mintel Food & Drink; Patranya Bhoolsuwan , Emmy Award-Winning Journalist & Founder and CEO, Patranya Media LLC; Kat Craddock , editor in chief, CEO, SAVEUR; Jenn de la Vega , chef at Family Party Catering, food stylist, cookbook author, trends expert, and producer/co-host "The Cinema Chefs"; Dr. Beth Forrest , professor of food studies at the Culinary Institute of America; Jeannie Houchins , Global Communications Executive; Chef Clara Park , founder, eat cetera Philly, co-host "The Cinema Chefs" podcast; Shoba S. Patel , head of Buying & Strategy, Martie; Stan Sagner , Founder, We Work for Food – CPG and Hospitality Consultancy; Cathy Strange , Ambassador of Food Culture, Whole Foods Market; Summer Thompson , Senior Buyer, Market Hall Foods; Mara Weinraub , Director of Groceries and Shopping, the Kitchn.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education . SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show , Winter FancyFaire* , and the sofiTM Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, and Show reports. Find out more at Specialtyfood , and connect with SFA on LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and X .

SOURCE Specialty Food Association