403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister declares Russia on verge of recession
(MENAFN)
Russia’s economy is nearing a potential recession, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov cautioned on Thursday during a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025).
Following the 2022 escalation in Ukraine, Russia has endured sweeping Western sanctions. Despite this pressure, the country’s economy showed unexpected resilience, recording 4.1% GDP growth in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024, making it the fourth-largest global economy by purchasing power parity (PPP).
However, Reshetnikov noted that current economic indicators and business sentiment suggest the economy is weakening. “What we’re seeing in the data reflects the past. At present, we’re essentially at the edge of a recession,” he stated.
He later clarified that a recession isn’t guaranteed and that future developments will depend on policy decisions, particularly concerning interest rates. “I didn’t say a recession is certain — only that we’re close. What happens next depends on the choices we make,” he added.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov described the economy as experiencing a “cooling period,” expressing optimism by saying, “summer always follows winter.”
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina described the current phase as an adjustment from economic “overheating,” caused by strong consumer demand outpacing supply, which drove up inflation.
Earlier in June, the Bank of Russia cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 20% — the first cut since the central bank tightened rates in response to sanctions in 2022.
The bank expects economic growth to slow to 1–2% in 2025, citing its monetary policy effects. In contrast, the government forecasts a more favorable 2.5% growth rate.
Russia’s economy is nearing a potential recession, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov cautioned on Thursday during a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025).
Following the 2022 escalation in Ukraine, Russia has endured sweeping Western sanctions. Despite this pressure, the country’s economy showed unexpected resilience, recording 4.1% GDP growth in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024, making it the fourth-largest global economy by purchasing power parity (PPP).
However, Reshetnikov noted that current economic indicators and business sentiment suggest the economy is weakening. “What we’re seeing in the data reflects the past. At present, we’re essentially at the edge of a recession,” he stated.
He later clarified that a recession isn’t guaranteed and that future developments will depend on policy decisions, particularly concerning interest rates. “I didn’t say a recession is certain — only that we’re close. What happens next depends on the choices we make,” he added.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov described the economy as experiencing a “cooling period,” expressing optimism by saying, “summer always follows winter.”
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina described the current phase as an adjustment from economic “overheating,” caused by strong consumer demand outpacing supply, which drove up inflation.
Earlier in June, the Bank of Russia cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 20% — the first cut since the central bank tightened rates in response to sanctions in 2022.
The bank expects economic growth to slow to 1–2% in 2025, citing its monetary policy effects. In contrast, the government forecasts a more favorable 2.5% growth rate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment