Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Russian leader cautions of new Chernobyl

Former Russian leader cautions of new Chernobyl


2025-06-21 03:39:48
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has cautioned that Israeli military actions targeting Iranian nuclear sites could spark a catastrophe on the scale of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. His warning came as speculation grows over potential U.S. or Israeli strikes on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, a deeply buried installation designed to withstand air assaults.

Medvedev, now deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, criticized recent rhetoric from Israeli officials, particularly Defense Minister Israel Katz, who labeled Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a “modern-day Hitler.” Medvedev stressed that any attack on nuclear infrastructure could have dire consequences, likening the threat to a repeat of Chernobyl.

The Guardian reported that U.S. officials are uncertain whether even their GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs could effectively destroy the Fordow site. Some insiders reportedly believe only a tactical nuclear strike would be sufficient—an option not currently on the table, according to former President Donald Trump.

Fox News, however, cited an anonymous U.S. official saying that the military remains confident the bunker busters are capable of completing the mission and that “no options” have been ruled out. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed a final decision on military action is expected within two weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the issue, saying Iran’s nuclear infrastructure remains intact and calling for calm. The Kremlin has offered to mediate and warned that U.S. use of tactical nuclear weapons would be disastrous. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled such speculation “catastrophic.”

Tensions soared last week when Israel launched surprise airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and assassinated several Iranian scientists and military officials. Israel described the attacks as preventive, aimed at stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran, however, maintains that its nuclear program is strictly civilian, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no signs of weaponization.

MENAFN21062025000045015687ID1109703319

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search