Clarifying where China stands on Israel–Iran war
(MENAFN) China has taken a strong diplomatic stance against Israel’s recent military actions targeting Iran, criticizing what it sees as escalating aggression reminiscent of the U.S.’s 2003 invasion of Iraq, which was justified by now-discredited claims of weapons of mass destruction. Under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has framed its attacks as preemptive strikes against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but Beijing sees this as part of a dangerous narrative being pushed by both the U.S. and Israel.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has openly condemned Israel’s repeated violations of Iran’s sovereignty and warned that continued military escalation risks destabilizing the entire region. Instead, Beijing advocates for dialogue and political engagement, and has expressed readiness to help ease tensions.
During an emergency UN Security Council meeting, Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong strongly criticized Israel’s actions, labeling them as “military adventurism” and linking them to what he called a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Although he did not name the U.S. directly, Fu’s comments were widely interpreted as a call for Washington to restrain its ally before the conflict expands further.
China’s position was further emphasized in separate phone calls made by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Iranian and Israeli officials. Speaking with Iran’s Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Wang condemned Israel’s airstrikes—particularly those targeting nuclear facilities—and warned they set a dangerous precedent, violating the UN Charter and international law. In contrast, his call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar was more measured but still critical, urging a return to diplomatic channels over military action.
Beijing has firmly aligned with Iran’s stance, supporting its right to peaceful nuclear energy under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and opposing any move toward militarization. China continues to advocate for a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), which collapsed after former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from it. With Trump back in office and threatening further action, China and Russia have voiced concern over potential U.S. unilateralism.
In March, Beijing hosted deputy foreign ministers from China, Iran, and Russia for trilateral talks, reaffirming their shared commitment to a diplomatic resolution based on the JCPOA and rejecting sanctions that they view as illegitimate.
