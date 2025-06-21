Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA director UN watchdog states ‘hardly’ justification for assault on Iran

2025-06-21 02:32:35
(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report does not justify Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran, according to the agency’s head, Rafael Grossi. The IAEA found no evidence that Iran is actively developing a nuclear weapon.

Israel carried out strikes last week, claiming Iran was close to producing a nuclear bomb. Tehran denied these claims and retaliated with its own attacks.

The Israeli assault followed a resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors declaring Iran in violation of its nonproliferation obligations. The resolution was based on Grossi’s report, which noted Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 60% purity—below the 90% needed for weapons-grade material—and Tehran’s limited cooperation with inspectors.

In an interview with CNN, Grossi emphasized that the IAEA report “could hardly be a basis for military action,” stating that any military decision is political and unrelated to the agency’s findings. While Iran had not fully answered the IAEA’s questions, there was no indication of a systematic nuclear weapons program, Grossi said. He also clarified that uranium enrichment alone does not mean Iran is building a bomb.

Iran previously accused Grossi of betrayal, claiming his report was biased and manipulated to justify Israel’s “unlawful attack.”

US intelligence similarly sees no proof of an Iranian nuclear weapons program. Nonetheless, President Donald Trump has dismissed these assessments, insisting Iran was “very close” to acquiring a bomb when Israel struck. Trump has demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and threatened US intervention if American interests are targeted.

Israel’s strikes have hit multiple Iranian nuclear sites but reportedly cannot penetrate the deeply buried Fordow facility. Israel has requested US bunker-buster bombs for this target. The White House insists Trump has ruled out direct US involvement, though The Wall Street Journal reported he approved a US attack plan without giving the final order.

Israel’s military actions have faced widespread condemnation. Russia accused Israel of violating international law and warned that US involvement could worsen the conflict.

