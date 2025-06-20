Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DC Ganderbal Reviews Readiness For SANJY-2025

DC Ganderbal Reviews Readiness For SANJY-2025


2025-06-20 10:09:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ganderbal- In view of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2025, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore, today chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the preparedness of line departments and key stakeholder agencies along the Baltal route.

The meeting, held in the VC Room of the Mini Secretariat Ganderbal, witnessed participation from senior district officers and representatives from essential service providers including BEACON, BSNL, Jio and Airtel.

At the outset, the DC took a department wise review of essential services such as mobile connectivity, water supply, shelter sheds, medical facilities, electricity, RFID counters, street lighting, sanitation facilities, and registration of ponies and service providers.

Departments presented detailed progress reports regarding arrangements being put in place to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra experience for the pilgrims.

While expressing satisfaction over the progress achieved so far, the DC emphasized the need to expedite remaining works to meet the fixed deadlines. He reiterated the district administration's firm commitment to provide seamless and safe facilities for all pilgrims undertaking the Yatra.

Read Also 'Kashmir Is Safe': Union Minister Assures Topmost Security For Yatra Centre, J&K Committed To Safety Of Amarnath Pilgrims: Shekhawat

The Assistant Director Fire & Emergency Services was instructed to ensure that all tents, langars, and other establishments adhere to prescribed fire safety protocols, and that fire audits are conducted without fail as per laid down guidelines.

Similarly, the Assistant Labour Commissioner was directed to fast-track the registration of service providers, ensuring adequate manpower is available for Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Fahim Bihaqi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, SDM Kangan and other senior officers of district administration besides representatives from stakeholder agencies.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN20062025000215011059ID1109702901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search