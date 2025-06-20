DC Ganderbal Reviews Readiness For SANJY-2025

The meeting, held in the VC Room of the Mini Secretariat Ganderbal, witnessed participation from senior district officers and representatives from essential service providers including BEACON, BSNL, Jio and Airtel.

At the outset, the DC took a department wise review of essential services such as mobile connectivity, water supply, shelter sheds, medical facilities, electricity, RFID counters, street lighting, sanitation facilities, and registration of ponies and service providers.

Departments presented detailed progress reports regarding arrangements being put in place to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra experience for the pilgrims.

While expressing satisfaction over the progress achieved so far, the DC emphasized the need to expedite remaining works to meet the fixed deadlines. He reiterated the district administration's firm commitment to provide seamless and safe facilities for all pilgrims undertaking the Yatra.

The Assistant Director Fire & Emergency Services was instructed to ensure that all tents, langars, and other establishments adhere to prescribed fire safety protocols, and that fire audits are conducted without fail as per laid down guidelines.

Similarly, the Assistant Labour Commissioner was directed to fast-track the registration of service providers, ensuring adequate manpower is available for Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Fahim Bihaqi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, SDM Kangan and other senior officers of district administration besides representatives from stakeholder agencies.

