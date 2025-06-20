Iran Lifts Airspace Restrictions To Evacuate 1,000 Indians

Mohammad Javad Hosseini, the deputy chief of mission at the Iranian embassy, said more evacuation flights could be operated in the coming days to bring back Indians if required.

The Indian nationals were moved to Mashad from Tehran following Israeli attacks on the Iranian capital city, PTI reported. The evacuation flights, to be operated by Iranian airline Mahan, are being arranged by New Delhi and the first flight is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Friday evening.

Another flight, carrying Indian nationals from Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat will also land in Delhi. The Indians returning on the flight had left Iran through a land border crossing.

India launched Operation Sindhu on Wednesday to bring back its nationals from Iran and Israel in view of the precarious security situation arising out of Iran-Israel hostilities.

The first charter flight carrying Indians is set to land in Delhi on Friday evening.

“We consider Indians as our own people. Iran's airspace is closed but because of this issue, we are making arrangements to open it for the safe passage of Indian nationals,” Hosseini said at a media briefing.

“We consider Indian nationals to be our own people. They are like Iranians,” he added.

“About 1,000 Indians, who were relocated from Tehran to Qom and then to Mashad, will be evacuated to New Delhi on three charter flights,” Hosseini said.

“The first flight will land tonight at the New Delhi airport and there will be two more flights on Saturday,” he said.

The Iranian diplomat said more such flights could be arranged in the coming days if required.

Hosseini said Tehran is in close contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy in Iran to ensure safe evacuation of Indian nationals.

“We are arranging for the safe passage of Indians who want to leave via air or via road through third countries or directly from Iran,” he said.

The Iranian diplomat also said that all Indians in Iran are safe. At the same time, he said a few Indian students sustained injuries after an Israeli air strike hit a students' dormitory in Tehran a few days back.

A total of 110 Indian students were brought back to India on Thursday after they were moved from Iran to Armenia through a land border crossing.

Hosseini said about 10,000 Indians are living in Iran and those wishing to return home are being evacuated.

The Israel-Iran military hostilities began more than a week back.

500 Kashmiri Students To Arrive In Special Flights

In view of the escalating war between Iran and Israel, at least one thousand Indian students including 500 learners from Kashmir are likely to board 'three special Mahan' air flights from Mashhad, Iran, to New Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) in a statement said,“Three special Mahan Air flights are scheduled to bring back around 1,000 Indian students, including 500 Kashmiri students from Mashhad, Iran, to New Delhi tonight and tomorrow.”

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor JKSA said,“Three Mahan Air flights will bring Indian students back to New Delhi from Mashhad. A total of 1,000 students will be returning on these special flights.”

He said,“Despite the closure of airspace, a special exception has been granted for the evacuation of Indian students. Around 500 Kashmiri students are among those returning.”

About flight timings, Khuehami said,“The flights are scheduled to arrive on Friday night at 11:30 PM IST, Saturday morning at 10:00 AM IST, and Saturday evening at 4:30 PM IST.” He added that, as these are special flights, the timings may be subject to change.

Regarding arrangements for travel from Delhi to Srinagar, he stated,“Transportation has been arranged. Deluxe AC buses are ready at Delhi Airport. The matter was taken up with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor, Nasir Sogami, who confirmed that all concerned officers have been informed. Students will be directly facilitated from Delhi Airport to TRC Srinagar.”

Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani also informed the Association that transport facilities are in place at Delhi Airport and all relevant departments have been duly informed.

Pertinently, the Embassy of India in Tehran on Monday had said that it has made arrangements for evacuation of Indian students and may be permitted to leave the Universities.

The Embassy of India, Tehran in an official communique to different universities said,“We have made arrangements for their evacuation. They may be permitted to leave the University, as being facilitated by the Embassy of India, Tehran. The Embassy of India, Tehran takes this responsibility for this planned movement and security of the Indian students.”

