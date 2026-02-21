Nor'easter Storm Set To Bring Heavy Snow, Strong Winds And Blizzard Conditions To New York

MENAFN - Live Mint) AccuWeather has forecast a powerful winter storm that could bring heavy snow, strong winds, and possible blizzard conditions to parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Southern New England beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday.

Areas expected to be affected

According to AccuWeather, the storm will spread from West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania toward major cities along the Interstate-95 corridor, including New York City and Philadelphia.

The storm could also impact parts of:

Washington, D.C.

-Delaware

-New Jersey

-Boston

Coastal areas of Cape Cod, Long Island, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard

Risk of rapid strengthening

The weather forecasting company's Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said the system may evolve into a significant nor'easter with strong winds and heavy snow along the Atlantic Coast.

He added that the storm could become a bomb cyclone, a term used when a storm rapidly intensifies as central pressure drops by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

Possible blizzard conditions

AccuWeather Vice President of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said blizzard conditions are possible Sunday night, particularly in:

-The Jersey Shore

-Eastern Long Island

-Southeastern New England

-Cape Cod

-Nantucket

-Martha's Vineyard

Blizzard conditions could also affect New York City and Boston, with near-zero visibility during the heaviest snowfall.

Snowfall forecast

AccuWeather predicts:

-6–12 inches from Delaware and central New Jersey through Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston

-3–6 inches near Washington, D.C.

-6–12 inches in parts of West Virginia

Over a foot of snow most likely from Long Island through southern Rhode Island and Cape Cod

The AccuWeather Local StormMax is projected at 26 inches in isolated areas.

Snowfall rates during the storm's peak could reach 1–2 inches per hour, potentially overwhelming road crews.

Strong winds and coastal impacts

AccuWeather expects wind gusts to reach:

-Around 50 mph across much of the coast

-Over 60 mph in parts of Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket

These winds could lead to:

-Power outages

-Dangerous travel conditions

-Minor coastal flooding

-Beach erosion, especially in eastern Massachusetts

-Heavy, wet snow expected

Unlike the dry snowstorm in late January, AccuWeather says this system will produce heavier, wetter snow.

DePodwin noted that temperatures near freezing may cause some melting on paved surfaces during the day. However, heavier snowfall at night could quickly create hazardous conditions.

Ongoing winter pattern in the Northeast

AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Ariella Scalese said this storm could mark the fifth weekend in a row with snowfall in parts of the Northeast, including New York City.

She noted that New York City is currently close to its seasonal snowfall average, with recent temperatures significantly below normal across much of the Northeast.



The storm could bring 6-12 inches of snow to major cities, with isolated areas expecting over 26 inches.

Wind gusts may reach up to 60 mph, leading to power outages and dangerous travel conditions. This storm marks the fifth consecutive weekend of snowfall in parts of the Northeast.

Key Takeaways