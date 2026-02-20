Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Isolated Rain In Some Regions, Dry Conditions In Coastal And Interior Districts

Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Isolated rain and thundershowers expected in Chamarajanagara, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara. Dry conditions likely across Coastal and Interior districts. Minimum temperature of 15°C recorded in Davangere.

In Karnataka, Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 15.0°C in the plains, marking a chilly start for residents.

The city and surrounding areas experienced clear skies in the early morning, contributing to cooler conditions. This temperature dip highlights the ongoing transition from winter to warmer conditions across the state.

The weather department has forecasted dry conditions over all districts of Coastal Karnataka.

Residents can expect sunny and clear skies throughout the day, with no significant rainfall expected.

Coastal areas will remain favourable for outdoor activities, although early morning temperatures may feel slightly cooler due to dry air.

While most regions of the state will experience dry weather, light rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places over Chamarajanagara, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, and Ramanagara districts. These isolated showers may bring brief relief from the dry conditions, especially in hilly and forested areas.

Dry weather is also expected to prevail across North Interior Karnataka and major districts including Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kolar, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru.

Residents should plan their day accordingly, as clear skies and moderate temperatures will continue over the next 24–48 hours.