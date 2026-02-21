Punjab-Cadre IPS Officer Jagjit Singh Bawa Turns Centenarian

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 21 (IANS) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday extended greetings and deepest respect to Jagjit Singh Bawa, a 1951-batch retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, on turning centenarian.

“As we mark this rare milestone, Punjab Police honours and celebrates a century of life devoted to duty, honour, and service to the nation,” the DGP said in a statement.

“A towering figure of the Punjab cadre of the Indian Police Service, Shri Bawa represents a generation of officers who laid the strongest foundations of professional, principled, and fearless policing,” the DGP wrote on his X handle (formally Twitter), citing that the Punjab cadre has long been admired for its resilience, leadership, and national contribution, and Bawa“stands among its most distinguished exemplars”.

To personally convey the respect and greetings on behalf of the entire force, Special DGP (Headquarters) S.S. Srivastava and DIG (Personnel) Amneet Kondal met the veteran officer at his residence.

Jagjit Singh Bawa was initially enlisted in the service on July 13, 1951, and had served in various districts as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) before being appointed as SSP (Ferozepur).

Jagjit Singh Bawa held several key posts as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and served as the Inspector General. He then went on Central deputation as Director CBI in New Delhi on September 27, 1977, and retired from service on February 28, 1985, after he was granted a one-year extension in service beyond the age of superannuation.

DGP Yadav remarked that through his exemplary service as Inspector General (Punjab) and the CBI Director, Bawa upheld the highest standards of integrity, institutional strength, and public trust. His life and career continue to inspire officers across generations, he added.