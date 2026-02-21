Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Strengthens Air Defence Forces With New Readiness Checks

2026-02-21 09:02:52

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Defence, Zakir Hasanov, together with Deputy Defence Minister and Commander of the Azerbaijan Air Force Namiq Islamzade, has inspected the operational readiness of an air defence military unit.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, the minister reviewed the implementation of service tasks and received updates on the current situation at the unit's command post.

The ministry's leadership observed training sessions focused on professional preparedness, assessing the personnel's skills, application of theoretical knowledge, and proper use of weapons and military equipment. Their performance was rated highly.

General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov instructed the Air Defence Command to ensure that units thoroughly study the tactical and technical capabilities of the newly introduced modern weaponry and equipment. He emphasized the importance of mastering their effective use in combat conditions and enhancing personnel competence in the safe and correct operation of these systems.

AzerNews

