Bay Area Roofing Contractor Recovers $150K In Lost Revenue Using Voice AI Receptionist From Dyalog AI
The announcement comes following a measurable impact observed by a Bay Area roofing contractor, who saw a marked improvement in lead conversion and customer engagement after integrating the AI receptionist into daily operations. Dyalog AI's voice assistant, MAYA, was implemented to handle client calls, appointment scheduling, and lead follow-ups, which are functions traditionally constrained by limited staffing or missed calls.
“We built MAYA for the everyday home services contractor,” said Alberto Silva, founder of Dyalog AI.“Our clients already have leads, they just need a way to catch them before they disappear. MAYA provides a scalable solution by ensuring no missed calls from leads.”
In this specific case, the roofing company noted that missed calls were a frequent pain point. After deploying MAYA, the contractor reported a sharp reduction in communication gaps and improved operational efficiency. Within 60 days, the company recorded a series of inbound leads that would have otherwise gone unaddressed, directly contributing to new client engagements.
“I just found a six-figure problem I didn't know I had. Before MAYA, we probably missed 10-15 calls a week,” Edgar said.“Now we don't miss a single one, and we're closing more jobs than ever.”
MAYA is engineered using advanced voice recognition and conversational AI models, enabling it to handle both routine queries and scheduling tasks in real-time. The tool is designed with small and midsize businesses in mind, offering enterprise-grade capabilities without requiring large-scale infrastructure.
The case study highlights how AI-driven tools, once limited to larger organizations, are now being adapted for smaller, service-oriented businesses, allowing them to compete more effectively in a fast-paced market. According to Dyalog AI, the goal of MAYA is to bridge the communication gap many contractors face while focusing on the hands-on aspects of their business.
“AI isn't just about automation, it's about supporting people where they need it most,” added Silva.“For local contractors, that means keeping communication lines open without pulling them away from their core work.”
Dyalog AI continues to focus on providing accessible AI voice solutions tailored for businesses that rely heavily on inbound customer contact. The company emphasizes the role of consistent client engagement in improving business outcomes and minimizing missed opportunities.
Business owners interested in exploring how voice AI can support their operations can access a self-guided demonstration of MAYA through Dyalog AI's official website.
Test Drive AI Receptionist at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment