RPL Season 1: Second Consecutive Win For Delhi Redz Beat Kaling Black Tigers
The Kalinga Black Tigers kicked off the contest at a good speed and were pushing Delhi Redz's defence back. The continued pressure eventually paid off, as Kyle Tremblay picked up a loose ball and ran through for a try, and Maurice Longbottom calmly put it between the posts.
However, before half-time, the Redz roared back into the contest. Matias Osadczuk and Patrick Okongo scored crucial tries, and then Osadczuk wasted no time with the conversions. Midway through the contest, the Redz led 14-7.
The Redz slammed the door shut on the Tigers' attack in the second half and didn't concede an inch. With the Tigers desperate to make progress in the attacking half, the Redz took advantage with Matteo Graziano scoring a try, and Deepak Punia converting the kick to put the seal on the contest. Eventually, the Redz won 21-7.
Earlier on Thursday, the Bengaluru Bravehearts registered their second victory, and the Hyderabad Heroes maintained their winning streak, as they completed a hat-trick of wins during the GMR RPL Season 1, here at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex. The Bengaluru Bravehearts saw off the Mumbai Dreamers in a low-scoring thriller. The Bengaluru Bravehearts won 12-7. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Heroes won comprehensively, with a scoreline of 43-12.
The Chennai Bulls continued their unbeaten run in Season 1 as they maintained their position at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, the Delhi Redz also picked up their first win of the competition against the Mumbai Dreamers, who are yet to win a game.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment