Carriage House Door Company Unveils The Modern Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Modern Collection is a testament to Carriage House Door Company's dedication to forward-thinking design and superior craftsmanship. Each model is tailored to meet diverse needs in both residential and commercial spaces. PRIME doors offer advanced safety, unparalleled insulation, and bold design features, while the UniTherm and UniPro doors are engineered for energy efficiency and exceptional resilience against the elements.

"The Modern Collection represents the evolution of garage doors as not just functional components but integral elements of modern home design," said Doug Sequeira, Sr. Director & General Manager of Carriage House Door Company. "Every detail of these doors reflects our relentless commitment to delivering the highest quality and innovation to our customers."

The collection boasts versatile customization options, ensuring each door aligns perfectly with the unique preferences of homeowners, architects, and builders. From contemporary finishes like Brush Schwarzbraun to natural wood tones such as Golden Oak II, the Modern Collection provides an array of textures, colors, and panel designs to complement any architectural style.

The Modern Collection underscores Carriage House Door Company's ongoing mission to redefine what homeowners can expect from garage doors. From minimalistic modern designs to timeless finishes, the collection transforms functionality into a focal point of sophisticated design.

For more information about the Modern Collection, visit .

About Carriage House Door Company

Carriage House Door Company is a premier manufacturer of handcrafted, custom wood and steel garage doors. Known for its exquisite attention to detail and dedication to innovation, the company has been designing and producing exceptional garage doors for over two decades, combining functionality with elegance to enhance homes and projects across the country.

Media Contact

Michael Anderson

(209) 915-3174

[email protected]

SOURCE Carriage House Door