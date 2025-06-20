Carriage House Door Company Unveils The Modern Collection
"The Modern Collection represents the evolution of garage doors as not just functional components but integral elements of modern home design," said Doug Sequeira, Sr. Director & General Manager of Carriage House Door Company. "Every detail of these doors reflects our relentless commitment to delivering the highest quality and innovation to our customers."
The collection boasts versatile customization options, ensuring each door aligns perfectly with the unique preferences of homeowners, architects, and builders. From contemporary finishes like Brush Schwarzbraun to natural wood tones such as Golden Oak II, the Modern Collection provides an array of textures, colors, and panel designs to complement any architectural style.
The Modern Collection underscores Carriage House Door Company's ongoing mission to redefine what homeowners can expect from garage doors. From minimalistic modern designs to timeless finishes, the collection transforms functionality into a focal point of sophisticated design.
For more information about the Modern Collection, visit .
About Carriage House Door Company
Carriage House Door Company is a premier manufacturer of handcrafted, custom wood and steel garage doors. Known for its exquisite attention to detail and dedication to innovation, the company has been designing and producing exceptional garage doors for over two decades, combining functionality with elegance to enhance homes and projects across the country.
Media Contact
Michael Anderson
(209) 915-3174
[email protected]
SOURCE Carriage House Door
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment