At IGF 2025 In London, Piyush Goyal Outlines India's Strategic Economic Vision

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's evolving global economic vision at the India Global Forum (IGF) 2025 in London, marking a pivotal moment in India–UK relations following the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in May 2025.

Delivering the keynote address at the IGF Mainstage Plenary Session titled 'From Agreement to Action: The UK–India FTA', Minister Goyal reaffirmed India's commitment to transforming the FTA from a policy framework into a dynamic, future-oriented economic partnership.

He was joined by UK Secretary, State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, in a dialogue moderated by international journalist Mark Barton.

Describing the FTA as a milestone in bilateral relations, the Minister said it reflects the shared aspirations of two robust democracies and India's growing stature as a balanced and forward-looking trade negotiator.

He outlined key areas for implementation, including enhanced governance frameworks, early-stage benefits for MSMEs and startups, and streamlined mobility for skilled professionals across sectors.

On June 19, Minister Goyal also participated in a dedicated session on“UK–India Science, Technology and Innovation Collaboration” at the Science Museum in London.

The session focused on leveraging the FTA to deepen technological cooperation across emerging sectors such as digital public infrastructure, sustainable manufacturing, fintech, artificial intelligence, and the creative economy.

The Minister highlighted India's expanding initiatives under Make in India and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes as central to making India a global manufacturing hub.

Discussions also explored scaling successful Indian innovations like UPI and CoWIN to global markets through bilateral platforms.

Further, the dialogue underscored the FTA's potential to catalyse collaboration in critical technologies, defence production, and advanced manufacturing-underscoring the strategic alignment between the two nations.

By leveraging the new FTA, both countries aim to unlock expansive opportunities across trade, services, innovation, and technology for mutual growth and prosperity.

(KNN Bureau)