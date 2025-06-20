Hankook Tire Launches Ion HT Tire For Electric Light-Duty Trucks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Featuring an "XL" load designation, the iON HT is specially engineered to provide extra strength and rigidity to accommodate additional cargo with regular light-truck usage, and the heavy battery packs inherent to electric platforms.

"Electric vehicles, especially in the emerging light-duty truck category, bring new challenges and place unique demands on their tires," said Rob Williams, President, Hankook Tire America Corp. "The iON HT is built from the ground up to deliver exceptional EV performance, and perfectly embodies the kind of innovation our iON line has come to represent for the industry."

The newest member of Hankook's EV-specific iON family, the iON HT combines all-season reliability with low energy loss technology to extend the range of EVs. Key features include:



Roll Lite Compound and Opti Cure Technology work together to reduce internal friction and optimize curing temperature, contributing to lower rolling resistance and improved battery efficiency

ProDurable Compound and Opti Tread Technology improve wear resistance by dispersing road pressure evenly, resulting in a tread life of up to 80,000 miles, one of the highest among EV tires

New 3D-Embossed Sipe and flared shoulder grooves provide reliable grip and water evacuation for enhanced all-season traction, especially in wet conditions Aggressive shoulder block design and iON Clad construction protect against external impact without sacrificing ride comfort

The iON HT will be on display for the first time at the 2025 Electrify Expo Port of LA festival on June 21-22. Located at the Demo District, attendees will experience the benefits of Hankook's growing line of EV-focused tire technology.

The iON HT joins Hankook's iON lineup of all-season, summer, and winter EV tires. The iON HT will be available in August in five initial sizes, ranging from 18 to 22 inches, with UTQG ratings of 900/A/A and speed ratings of T or H. For more information, visit the iON product page .

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.